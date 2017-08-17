Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Barcelona Players Release Statements After Van Attack

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and a number of other Barcelona players released statements Thursday, offering their condolences after a terror attack left at least 13 dead in the city, per the Guardian's Nicola Slawson and Alexandra Topping.

"I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, as well as totally rejecting any act of violence," Messi said in an Instagram post translated by ESPN FC.

"We're not going to give up, there are more of us who want to live in a world of peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance form the basis of our coexistence."

Suarez said he was "very shocked" by the events and offered his support to Barcelona and families affected by the tragedy.

Two people have been arrested for the attack, which saw a van crash into a group of people at Las Ramblas. ISIS has claimed responsibility, per Gio Benitez of ABC News. In addition to the confirmed 13 dead, at least 50 people have been injured.

"Dismayed by the news arriving from Barcelona. Full support and solidarity with the family and friends of the victims," Cristiano Ronaldo said in a tweet (translation via TMZ Sports).

Villarreal president Fernando Roig also announced the club would postpone its scheduled introduction of Carlos Bacca.

"We can't go through with a celebration at this moment," said Roig, per ESPN FC. "We stand in solidarity with the victims. It's the moment to stand together. Carlos Bacca understands the postponing of his presentation. We will do it at a date in the future."

Fellow Barcelona players Javier Mascherano, Lucas Digne, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Deulofeu and Samuel Umtiti, as well as women's team player Toni Duggan, also penned messages.



