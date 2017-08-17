Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Ponder New Julian Draxler Bid

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Arsenal are reportedly pondering renewing interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler after Les Parisiens have deemed the Germany international surplus to requirements this season.

It's news the Gunners could take advantage of, according to Gary Jacob of The Times, who noted Draxler has been on Arsenal's radar for a while: "The north London club have attempted to sign him several times, including last summer, and have been told that the French club want around £32 million to complete a deal this summer."

Jacob pointed out the arrival of Brazilian forward Neymar for a world-record transfer fee has cast doubts on Draxler's future in the French capital. Those doubts have surfaced despite the 23-year-old former Schalke 04 and Wolfsburg winger only joining PSG in January.

Kamil Zihnioglu/Associated Press

If Arsenal are keen, Jacob says Draxler could be available for as little as £32 million, the closest thing to a bargain in this inflated market.

Yet the north London club could face competition from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, along with Serie A side Inter Milan, per Jacob: "Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund have expressed an interest, with the Bundesliga club facing the possibility of losing Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona. Draxler’s wages, worth about £90,000 a week, could be a problem for both of those clubs."

Ironically, Barcelona would only sign Ousmane Dembele from Dortmund as a consequence of Neymar moving to Paris.

However, reports from France suggest Draxler will go nowhere during the remainder of this transfer window. Loic Tanzi of Goal France (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson) denied the idea of the German attacker being offered to Barcelona:

Johnson also cited French journalist Bruno Salomon to reaffirm his belief PSG manager Unai Emery doesn't want to sell Draxler:

Even so, Wenger may be determined to test Emery's resolve considering he's long held an interest in the player. Draxler himself said he was enamoured with the Gunners' style of play back in late-2013.

Early 2014 saw John Cross of the Daily Mirror reveal how Arsenal were trying to get a deal worth £35 million over the line, with Wenger keen to convert Draxler into a centre-forward, as he'd previously done with Robin van Persie.

Signing Draxler now would give the Gunners an excellent insurance policy against Alexis Sanchez moving on next summer. The star forward is out of contract in 2018 and is yet to agree fresh terms.

Like Sanchez, Draxler often thrives on the left, cutting inside to unleash powerful shots from his right foot. His acceleration, trickery and intelligent movement would find a home in Arsenal's fluid brand of football.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Wenger could use Draxler on either flank or even play him through the middle.

Such versatility would further bolster one of the best attacking lineups in the Premier League and safeguard against contract rebels Sanchez and Draxler's fellow Germany international Mesut Ozil moving on.