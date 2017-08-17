Georgia CB Malkom Parrish to Undergo Surgery on Foot Injury

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Georgia cornerback Malkom Parrish reportedly broke a bone in his foot and will require surgery, according to Seth Emerson of Dawg Nation.

Emerson added, "Such an injury usually keeps a player out several weeks."

He reportedly suffered the injury at practice on Tuesday, per Jason Butt of the Telegraph, and didn't appear at practice on Wednesday.

Parrish, a senior, has started 25 games over the past two seasons, registering 49 tackles, a sack, two interceptions and nine passes defensed in 2016. He's established himself as a consistent and important starter for the Bulldogs.

With Parrish out of action, nickelback and safety Aaron Davis likely will move into a starting role opposite Deandre Baker, while Tyrique McGhee or Deangelo Gibbs could also see additional snaps.

But Parrish's injury and Davis' potential move to starting cornerback will represent a major shakeup in Georgia's secondary, a unit head coach Kirby Smart has already identified as one that needs to show improvement.

"I know everybody thinks we have all those guys coming back, but we’ve got to play better," Smart said Aug. 10, per Butt. "We’ve got some big guys up front. We’ve got some linebackers who can run. But we haven’t played to the level I think we’re capable of in the secondary. We really don’t have the guys behind them in the right places yet playing real good football."

Potentially losing Parrish for the start of the season won't help in that regard.