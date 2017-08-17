    Former TCU DE Tipa Galeai Found Guilty of Assault Charges

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2017

    TCU defensive end Tipa Galeai defends during an NCAA college football game against Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Former TCU defensive end Tipa Galeai was found guilty of assault Thursday after an incident that occurred in January, according to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

    Ryan Osborne of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported in March that Galeai was alleged to have punched two students at a TCU dorm.

    Per the affidavit, the two students said something about Galeai, who "appeared to be extremely intoxicated," which resulted in Galeai chasing them into a dorm.

    He allegedly punched one of the students 21 times and punched the other three times. Galeai was arrested days later and charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.

    Galeai was then dismissed from TCU's football team and from the school.

    The Euless, Texas, native saw action for the Horned Frogs in 2015 and 2016 as a freshman and sophomore respectively.

    During the 2016 campaign, he registered 24 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

    Galeai announced in July that he was transferring to Utah State.

