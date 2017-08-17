Aaron Donald Holdout Reportedly Could Last into Regular Season

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

When the Los Angeles Rams open the 2017 season on Sep. 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, it's possible defensive tackle Aaron Donald won't be with the team as he continues to hold out for a new contract.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Donald and the Rams are "not particularly close to a deal" and his "holdout is threatening to last into the regular season."

According to Schefter, one source "speculated that he could envision Donald sitting out 2017" before adding that contract negotiations can change in a hurry.

Donald was present at the Rams' mandatory minicamp in June, but he's been away from the team awaiting a new contract since training camp opened on July 28.

Rams general manager Les Snead told ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez on Aug. 12 there hasn't been "any movement" on a long-term contract with Donald.

A two-time All-Pro, Donald is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. The 26-year-old is scheduled to make $1.8 million in base salary this season, per Spotrac. He's been one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL over his first three seasons with 163 total tackles and 28 sacks.

By failing to report to camp by Aug. 8, Donald did lose one year of service time toward free agency, and he can be fined up to $40,000 per day for missing training camp, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.