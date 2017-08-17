Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kylian Mbappe, Eliaquim Mangala

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Manchester City's chances of signing AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe may be on the up after a Paris Saint-Germain official said they're one of the clubs "in his mind." Elsewhere, West Ham United have reportedly given up their pursuit of City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala.

Luis Fernandez is a former PSG captain who now works as youth academy sporting director for the club, and he told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson):

"Kylian's issue is very difficult. He did not play on Sunday, and there is a lot of talk and rumours, but you can see that it [a move to PSG] is not an easy task.

"There are four or five players that need to leave PSG due to financial fair play.

"I think he has two or three teams in his mind which are Real, PSG and perhaps City."

City have already poached two Monaco stars from the French Riviera this summer—left-back Benjamin Mendy and winger Bernardo Silva—and ESPN's Jonathan Smith noted Mbappe's relationship with the former could provide them an advantage:

Fernandez mentioned Mbappe's absence from Sunday's 4-1 win over Dijon amid a swell of transfer speculation, and Goal's Joe Wright confirmed the forward has been omitted from the squad that will face Metz on Friday.

Mendy isn't the only figure present at the Etihad Stadium with whom Mbappe would be eager to team up either, according to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News:

The Citizens sold former fringe attacker Kelechi Iheanacho to Leicester City earlier in August for a reported £25 million sum, funds that could now be used to help finance a move for Mbappe.

Manager Pep Guardiola is already somewhat spoiled for choice in strikers between Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, but Goal's Sam Lee highlighted the fact this could be a do-or-die summer in Mbappe's case:

Miss out on the 18-year-old now, and the Citizens risk losing his services to Real Madrid or another European titan for the long term, but Fernandez's comments suggests the Premier League giants have a stake in the race yet.

Elsewhere, Tom Marshall-Bailey and Sam Inkersole of football.london reported Mangala is no longer a priority for West Ham as they look to complete a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

It may well have suited the Citizens to offload the France international to the Hammers after James Ducker of the Telegraph suggested Mangala doesn't have much in terms of prospects in Manchester:

The 26-year-old spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Valencia after falling out of contention at City following the arrival of John Stones.

West Ham may yet revive their interest if they manage to speed up Carvalho's move in the final two weeks of the transfer window, but City won't be able to rely on them as suitors until that transfer reaches completion.