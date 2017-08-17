Liverpool Transfer News: Julian Draxler Staying at PSG, Manuel Lanzini Latest

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly decided to keep Liverpool target Julian Draxler following suggestions he would be deemed surplus to requirements. Elsewhere, West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has dismissed talk of Manuel Lanzini joining the Reds.

Reports had suggested the £200 million arrival of Neymar put Draxler's position in danger, but the Ligue 1 club has decided to keep the player—unless they sign AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, per the Mirror's Alex Richards.

Richards also provided comments from Draxler's agent, Roger Witterman, who spoke to German newspaper Bild earlier in the week and said: "Draxler will stay and will not be sold this summer. Paris is building a group with the best players in the world at every post, and Julian is one of them and he wants to continue to be part of it."

The former Schalke and Wolfsburg trickster's recent social media activity also suggested he's ready to stay and fight for his spot at the Parc des Princes despite Neymar's competition for a spot on the left wing:

Draxler may be seen as an ideal replacement for Reds star Philippe Coutinho in the event he leaves for Barcelona. However, Blaugrana sporting director Robert Fernandez has admitted the absence of a buyout clause in his contract makes the transfer "difficult," per the Mirror's James Pearce.

All this follows reports earlier on Thursday that Liverpool's alleged interest in Draxler could have brightened with PSG manager Unai Emery open to the thought of losing his services, as told by Yahoo Sport UK:

Lanzini is another star puppeteer with links to Anfield of late, although Hammers manager Bilic has talked down the prospect of his playmaker leaving for Liverpool during this summer's transfer window.

Jack Wilson of the Daily Express provided quotes from Bilic, who addressed rumours that the Argentina international could exit the London Stadium:

“Max [Fitzgerald, the press officer] emails me these stories straight away to shock me a bit.



“We spoke about this before Manchester United, I speak to Manu every day, he is happy.



“He feels at home, he feels liked. You can see it, you don’t have to talk to him, and you can see by how he is smiling and is happy.



“He broke into the Argentina national team. So he knows if he plays for West Ham he has a chance of getting a better contract with West Ham and playing for Argentina.”

Relationships can change all to quickly in modern football, meaning little is guaranteed, but Bilic's comments suggest Lanzini is going nowhere for the time being.

James Benge of the London Evening Standard recently gave the South American a glowing review as he moves further into his third Premier League campaign, proving himself to be a potent creator for West Ham:

Bilic went on to further ward off any suitors hoping to recruit his star and, when asked about rumours of a £100 million price tag on Lanzini's head, added: “No I am sure he is going to stay with us."

Lanzini scored eight goals in 35 Premier League appearances for the Hammers last term to match his career-best tally for strikes in a season, something he'll be hoping to better in the 2017-18 campaign.