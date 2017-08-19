Barcelona vs. Real Betis: Team News, Preview, Live-Stream, TV Info

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Barcelona have a lot to prove when they host Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Sunday to begin their La Liga campaign.

The Blaugrana enter the match following consecutive defeats to bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. New manager Ernesto Valverde will have to find ways to cope without key striker Luis Suarez, who will miss out with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Betis are much-changed under manager Quique Setien. New signings such as defensive midfielders Andres Guardado and Javi Garcia could help stifle a Barcelona team likely to be nervy in front of their supporters following their Super Cup humblings.

Date: Sunday, August 20

Time: 7:15 p.m. BST. 2:15 p.m. ET.

TV Info: Sky Sports Football. beIN Sports USA.

Live Stream: Sky Go. beIN Sports CONNECT.

Things are tough for Barca after losing 3-1 and 2-0 to Los Blancos. Those defeats gave Valverde an unwanted record mere months into his job, per OptaJose:

Former Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde needs to adjust his direct style to suit a squad expected to play in an expansive and free-flowing manner. It's no easy task, though—not when this Barca team lacks the talent of previous vintages.

Not only are the Blaugrana weaker after losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal. The club has also suffered without a talisman in midfield since Xavi left in 2015.

The latter is a problem Valverde will hope the recent £36.4 million signing of Paulinho will solve despite the Brazilian's struggles in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur before his successful stint in China with Guangzhou Evergrande.

A lack of fluency in Barca's approach play has left chief attacking outlet Lionel Messi a frustrated figure. The 30-year-old is considering leaving the club unless better players are brought in, per Spanish source Diario Gol (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express).

Messi's task of carrying the burden for Barcelona won't get any easier without Suarez. The Uruguayan injured his knee during the second leg of the Super Cup and is expected to be out for a month, according to PA Sport (h/t Sky Sports).

Offsetting the losses of Neymar and Suarez could prove impossible and leave Messi bereft of supply. The onus will be on understudies Paco Alcacer and Gerard Deulofeu to produce.

Things won't be easy against a Betis side loaded with astute summer signings. Not only will Garcia and Guardado make a difference, but wingers Ryad Boudebouz and ex-Barca player Cristian Tello will also test Valverde's defence.

Betis can also count on intelligent striker Sergio Leon. The 28-year-old was a rare bright spot for relegation-doomed Osasuna last season, scoring 10 times.

Setien's squad looks better equipped than it was last season, but a wounded Barca still boast enough quality to edge a tense opener.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Real Betis