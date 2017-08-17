Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andrea Belotti and Danny Drinkwater

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly still interested in signing Andrea Belotti from Torino this summer as manager Antonio Conte remains unconvinced by Michy Batshuayi.

According to David Woods of the Daily Star, with Diego Costa set to depart, Chelsea only have Alvaro Morata and Batshuayi to call upon up front, and the Italian boss appears to want an upgrade on the latter.

Belotti bagged 28 goals in all competitions last term, all but two of which came in Serie A. As Squawka Football illustrated, the 23-year-old is capable of scoring a variety of goals:

He has picked up this season where he left off last year, notching two goals and an assist in Torino's 7-1 thrashing of Trapani in the Coppa Italia earlier in the month.

GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal is an admirer of the striker and noted how he stacks up against Chelsea new boy Morata:

He could make for a fine addition to the Blues front line alongside the Spaniard, and he'd give them far more strength in depth going forward.

His status as a key player at Torino could make landing his signature difficult, though, as the Serie A outfit will not allow him to leave cheaply.

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Blues will also find snapping up Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater an expensive exercise, as the Foxes believe he is worth £40 million, according to the Telegraph's Matt Law—the same amount Chelsea sold Nemanja Matic to Manchester United for.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella predicted Leicester would make his capture difficult for the Blues:

He's an important fixture in their midfield and his homegrown status also adds to his value from Chelsea's point of view.

ESPN's Janusz Michallik can scarcely believe his reported valuation compared with other midfielders rumoured to be on the move this summer:

While Drinkwater is a good player for Leicester and shone in their sensational title win in 2016, it's unlikely he'd ever be able to nail down a regular starting berth at Stamford Bridge given the calibre of competition he'd face for places.

He could still make for a useful squad player for Chelsea, but as that is potentially the extent of what he can bring to Stamford Bridge, it would be difficult to justify meeting Leicester's demands.