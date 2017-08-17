Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gabriel Paulista and Mathieu Debuchy

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Gabriel Paulista is reportedly imminently set to complete a £10 million move from Arsenal to Valencia.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague revealed as much on Twitter:

The Mirror's John Cross also reported Gabriel is due to move to the Spanish side and that the deal is "a major blow for Arsenal's recruitment policy as he was the first player initially identified on the basis of his statistics for Villarreal."

Spanish journalist Hector Gomez backed up Cross, per La Liga writer Andrew Gaffney:

The Brazilian has shown flashes of his ability during his time with the Gunners and also provided cover at right-back.

However, he's been unable to convince over the long term, and he's somewhat ill-disciplined, having accumulated 10 yellow cards and a red in just 46 Premier League appearances for Arsenal.

A return to Spanish football could benefit the 26-year-old, providing a fresh start after an underwhelming spell in north London.

Mathieu Debuchy would also benefit from a move away, and he may be granted one by Marseille.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

According to L'Equipe (h/t TalkSport), the French team have resumed their interest in the right-back and hope to snap him up on a free transfer, despite the player having two years remaining on his deal.

Debuchy has made just 23 appearances for Arsenal since joining in 2014 after dealing with multiple injury problems, and he only mustered nine outings for Bordeaux in a season-long loan spell last year.

Goal's Chris Wheatley named him among the players Arsenal intend to move on this summer:

The 32-year-old looked to be a shrewd acquisition from Newcastle United at the time of his purchase, but his fitness has proved too great a hurdle to overcome at Arsenal.

While the Gunners would undoubtedly prefer to receive at least a small fee for the Frenchman, a move benefits both parties, and they may need to cut their losses on him in order to clear space in the squad.