Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho Blow, Latest Rafinha Rumours

DALE DE LA REY/Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly remain adamant Philippe Coutinho will not be sold this summer despite suggestions from Barcelona that a deal is imminent.

In conversation with RAC1 (h/t Goal), Blaugrana general manager Pep Segura said deals for Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele "are both close," adding "we are hopeful that they will end up wearing the Barca shirt."

However, according to Sky Sports' Guillem Balague, there have been no developments on Coutinho's situation, with the Reds desperate to keep their star man aboard:

Coutinho handed in a transfer request on Friday following a statement from the Merseyside giants that said he would not be moving anywhere in this transfer window. Per BBC Sport, the Reds had previously rejected a £90 million offer for the player from Barca.

It means the Brazilian's situation is going to be much discussed during the final embers of the transfer window. Barcelona, after all, need to make some signings, with the team at a low ebb following Neymar's £200 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

While Segura seems confident progress is being made on both of the aforementioned deals, the Guardian’s Sid Lowe picked up on a contradiction in his quotes:

From Liverpool's perspective, losing a player of such quality and influence with so little time left in the transfer window would represent a big blow. There is no pressure on the Reds to sell, as Coutinho agreed a new long-term deal at Anfield earlier this year.

Barcelona, as a result, seem to have work to do on this deal. Liverpool appear determined not to be bullied into the sale of their No. 10, and with that in mind, the Blaugrana will most likely have to part with a stratospheric sum if they are to get their man.

Rafinha in Limbo at Barcelona

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

According to Javier Miguel of Sport, Barcelona midfielder Rafinha may have to stay at the club this season because of injury problems in pre-season.

As Miguel reported, the playmaker has not been involved in the preparations for the 2017-18 campaign. There are said to be concerns about his drawn-out recovery from a recent knee operation.

"It's hard to imagine the player being passed fit by 31 August, which is a problem for him and the club," Miguel noted. "The player was considering a move away from Barca to get first-team football before the World Cup in Russia, but his long-term injury has scuppered those plans."

Rafinha's Barcelona career has been blemished by injuries, and it's tough to see how he forces his way into manager Ernesto Valverde's plans. The man himself recently hinted he feels as though he needs more time on the field:

That's not something he will get at the Camp Nou this season. Barca have a lot of options in the middle of the park, and following the club's announcement of the completion of a deal for Paulinho on Thursday, the Masia product seems a long way down the pecking order.

At 24, Rafinha needs to be on the pitch as much as possible, getting consistent minutes in his best position. A move away from Catalonia appears to be what he needs to revitalise his career.