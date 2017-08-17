    Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Dele Alli, Denis Suarez

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2017

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
    Stu Forster/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly made it clear to the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City that the club will not part with Dele Alli, even for £150 million.

    The Sun's Neil Ashton exclusively reported Levy considers Alli to be in a "similar bracket" to players such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but he is "adamant" the midfielder is "not for sale at any price."

    The 21-year-old midfielder is only entering his third season at the club and has already notched 33 goals, as well as making 19 appearances for England.

    He was one of Spurs' most productive players in the Premier League last year, per Squawka Football:

    Given the inflated prices players have moved for this summer, Alli could be among the players who might fetch a nine-figure transfer fee were he to be sold.

    He's already a star player in the Premier League, and because of his age he has the potential to remain at the top level for a decade or more.

    The Mirror's John Cross and former Spurs star Gary Lineker hailed his performance against Newcastle United in the first game of the season as he scored in their 2-0 win over the Magpies:

    While Spurs could make an enormous profit by selling him on, keeping him and their other young stars together can help them build a squad capable of matching their ambitions—something they're already fairly close to after finishing second last year.

    Meanwhile, the Lilywhites are reportedly set to jump ahead of Napoli in the queue for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.

    MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 16: Denis Suarez of Barcelona looks on prior the Supercopa de Espana Supercopa Final 2nd Leg match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 16, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Im
    fotopress/Getty Images

    According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Metro's Mark Brus), the Italian side lead the race to sign him, but Spurs are set to make a £27 million move for the Spaniard.

    The 23-year-old is a promising player who can adopt multiple roles. Last year he primarily played in central midfield, while the season before he played on the wing at Villarreal, notching five goals and 13 assists in the process in all competitions.

    Barca can ill afford his departure this summer, though, as their midfield is already in a relatively weakened state and they have a hole to fill on the left wing following Neymar's departure.

    As such, they may well be reluctant to part with Suarez at this time.

