Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ross Barkley and Danny Rose

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Ross Barkley's proposed move from Everton to Tottenham Hotspur is said to be on the verge of collapse due to an injury suffered by the England international.

According to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, the midfielder has picked up a hamstring problem that may require surgery and mean a potential three-month spell on the sidelines. It's suggested Barkley will be out of action for at least six weeks.

"Going under the knife would put Barkley out for three months and is likely to jeopardise any move away from Goodison Park before the transfer window closes at the end of the month," Keegan wrote. "Barkley has one year left on his contract and so far has refused to sign a new deal with the club."

Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

As noted in the report, Tottenham have been tipped as potential suitors for the Toffees star, although little progress has been made over a transfer.

Journalist David Downie suggested the player staying at Goodison Park wouldn't be a desirable situation for any party:

Indeed, Everton have been active in the transfer window this summer, particularly in attack. It means players such as Davy Klaassen, Wayne Rooney, Tom Davies and latest signing Gylfi Sigurdsson will be vying for a similar position in the XI to Barkley.

While the 23-year-old has failed to find consistency in recent years, the prospect of him working under a manager such as Mauricio Pochettino would be exciting for Spurs. After all, Barkley is a massive talent and a player who, with the right guidance, would flourish.

But it would be a gamble from Tottenham's perspective to sign a player who is potentially set to miss a massive chunk of early season.

Given Barkley wouldn't improve the Spurs starting XI, they are unlikely to push particularly hard to get this one over the line in the final days of the window.

Danny Rose Offers to be Rejected

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

According to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, Tottenham will resist any approach they receive from Chelsea for left-back Danny Rose.

"The Blues are prepared to double the England international's wages to around £120,000-a-week, but it is unlikely Spurs will want to negotiate with the west London club," the report noted.

Per Johnson, Rose suggested recently he wasn't completely content with life at Tottenham, saying: "I will make sure I get what I am worth." He is said to earn £65,000-a-week at Spurs.

However, he issued the following apology for his comments via Base Soccer Agency:

Still, the comments have triggered a fresh wave of speculation about the 27-year-old's position, and left-back is an area Chelsea are short. Marcos Alonso is the only senior option manager Antonio Conte has to call upon in the position.

IKIMAGES/Getty Images

At this stage, it would be a huge surprise if Tottenham opted to cash in on Rose, though, especially to the only team that finished above them in the Premier League last term.

While Ben Davies has done a fine job as a left-back or further forward as a wing-back, the England man is exceptional. Rose offers energy, intensity and defensive focus, and if he were to move on this summer, it would represent a big loss for Tottenham.