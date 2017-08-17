Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alex Sandro and Joao Cancelo

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly rejected an €80 million (£73 million) offer for Alex Sandro from Chelsea, with Blues manager Antonio Conte said to be "furious" as a result.

According to Nicola Balice of Calciomercato.com, the offer is the third the Premier League champions have lodged for the full-back. It's said to include €70 million up front, with a further €10 million in potential add-ons.

After it was turned down, Balice reported the Chelsea head coach was particularly unhappy: "Conte is furious as he really wants the star wing-back, but things are not looking great as of now for Chelsea." The Blues were said to be hopeful the Brazilian would agitate for a transfer.

After the Chelsea's loss to Burnley on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, B/R's Gianni Verschueren expected some fresh links to the player:

Juventus' resistance is no surprise, as they have already lost some key players in defence this summer. Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci departed for Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, respectively.

Sandro has evolved into a critical player in Turin too, providing an irrepressible presence on the left flank. As noted by OptaPaolo, the Brazilian is effective when he gets forward:

But Sandro is just as productive in his defensive work too, as he has the energy needed to recover position and win tackles. Alongside compatriot Marcelo, he's the outstanding left-back in football.

Chelsea used Marcos Alonso on the left flank for long spells last season, and he did brilliantly. It means they are not short of a quality in this position, though Sandro would give the Blues a different dimension.

Blues Set to Miss Out on Joao Cancelo

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Bruce Archer of the Daily Express), Chelsea are poised to miss out on Valencia's Joao Cancelo.

It's reported that the full-back is set to move to Inter Milan on loan, with Geoffrey Kondogbia heading to the Mestalla in return. The Blues have been linked with a move for the Portuguese, as have Tottenham Hotspur.

Archer added that Conte wants to bring in competition for Victor Moses, who was used as a right wing-back last season. Chelsea were also linked with a move to Danilo, though he ended up making the switch to Manchester City.

Cancelo would have been an interesting acquisition. Here is a glimpse at what he could have brought to Stamford Bridge:

Per Squawka Football, Cancelo loves to bustle forward and take on opponents:

Moses did a fantastic job in an unfamiliar role in 2016-17, giving Chelsea a penetrative outlet during their most recent title-winning season. Without him, the Blues lacked an edge out wide.

With so many more matches to negotiate this season, Conte needs another natural in the wing-back position. Cancelo, who loves to raid forward, would have been ideal. But it appears as though Chelsea will have to turn their attention elsewhere if they are bolster this facet of the team.