Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Magic with Elbow Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers point-forward Ben Simmons will miss Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic with an elbow injury.

Per Jon Johnson of 94 WIP-FM, Simmons has swelling in his left elbow and will be re-evaluated Sunday.

Simmons injured his elbow during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers while trying to create space for a field-goal attempt.

The Sixers have become all too familiar with injuries to their franchise cornerstones, including to Simmons.

Selected No. 1 overall in the 2016 draft, Simmons missed his first season after he fractured his right foot in a preseason practice. Saturday will mark the first game he misses during the 2017-18 season.

However, Simmons worked his way back to 100 percent during an arduous rehab process and proclaimed in an August Instagram post his game had improved to the point where he "would have killed the old me on the court."

Since debuting, the Australian phenom has averaged 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists while shooting 51.3 percent from the field.

Considering Simmons is the team's primary ball-handler and setup man, head coach Brett Brown's attack is due for a tactical shakeup so long as the 21-year-old is sidelined.

Jerryd Bayless and T.J. McConnell should shoulder more of the on-ball playmaking responsibilities.