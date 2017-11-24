    Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Magic with Elbow Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 1: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center on November 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers point-forward Ben Simmons will miss Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic with an elbow injury.

    Per Jon Johnson of 94 WIP-FM, Simmons has swelling in his left elbow and will be re-evaluated Sunday.

    Simmons injured his elbow during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers while trying to create space for a field-goal attempt.

    The Sixers have become all too familiar with injuries to their franchise cornerstones, including to Simmons.

    Selected No. 1 overall in the 2016 draft, Simmons missed his first season after he fractured his right foot in a preseason practice. Saturday will mark the first game he misses during the 2017-18 season.

    However, Simmons worked his way back to 100 percent during an arduous rehab process and proclaimed in an August Instagram post his game had improved to the point where he "would have killed the old me on the court."

    Since debuting, the Australian phenom has averaged 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists while shooting 51.3 percent from the field.

    Considering Simmons is the team's primary ball-handler and setup man, head coach Brett Brown's attack is due for a tactical shakeup so long as the 21-year-old is sidelined.

    Jerryd Bayless and T.J. McConnell should shoulder more of the on-ball playmaking responsibilities.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Cavs Would Consider Tristan for DeAndre

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Lowe: 10 Things I Like and Don't Like, Including Simmons' LeBron-y Game

      Zach Lowe
      via ESPN.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Rose to Evaluate Future in NBA

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Fultz Should Lead the Second Unit Upon His Return

      The Sixer Sense
      via The Sixer Sense