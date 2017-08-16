Chelsea Transfer News Latest Rumours on Virgil van Dijk and Grzegorz Krychowiak

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Chelsea target Virgil van Dijk has been seen in London, as rumours continue about the Southampton defender's future.

Metro reported pictures of the Dutchman have appeared on social media, confirming Van Dijk's presence in the capital on Wednesday. The centre-back has handed in a transfer request as he seeks a swift exit from the Saints. He has been linked to Liverpool since the end of last season, but Southampton have so far refused to do business with the Reds.

Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger has insisted he will not be forced into selling his star defender as his club plan for the year ahead.

Simon Peach of the Press Association quoted Krueger on Wednesday:

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of English football's most desired defensive talents, and Van Dijk can surely sense a move to a huge club in the near future.

Chelsea appeared vulnerable and weak as Burnley beat them 3-2 at Stamford Bridge, and manager Antonio Conte will desire reinforcements before transfer deadline day on August 31.

The loss of John Terry and Nemanja Matic has damaged Conte's squad, and the Italian will want an imposing figure at the heart of his formation.

Van Dijk featured in 21 Premier League appearances last term, according to WhoScored.com, before injury cut short his campaign.

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

In other Blues news, Conte's wish for additions could be met as Paris Saint-Germain attempt to sell Grzegorz Krychowiak to the English champions.

French newspaper L'Equipe (h/t Metro) reported PSG need to shed players after the world-record signing of Neymar from Barcelona. Krychowiak was only recently considered one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe during his spell at Sevilla, but he has failed to make a breakthrough in Ligue 1.

The sale of Matic to Manchester United has left a space open for a player like Krychowiak, and he suits Conte's tactics and requirements.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Chelsea are short of midfielders through injury (most notably to Tiemoue Bakayoko) and suspension, forcing them to review their options before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Poland international would be a fine addition in west London, and the 27-year-old has proved himself to be an excellent operator during his successful time in La Liga.

Krychowiak would not be the glamour signing Blues supporters desire, but he would add vital coverage as the attacking unit moves up the pitch.