Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Arjen Robben, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Rumours

Manchester United could turn to Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben, as the Red Devils attempt to add a winger this summer.

According to the Daily Mail (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express), Robben might be tempted by a reunion with United manager Jose Mourinho after a successful spell together at Chelsea.

The 33-year-old won two Premier League titles with the Blues, including two League Cups and an FA Cup before leaving for Real Madrid in 2007.

Writing for The Players' Tribune (h/t Otway) on Tuesday, Robben penned a letter to his younger self and spoke about Mourinho and his standards:

"And your boss? His name is Jose Mourinho.

"I should prepare you. Because he will expect a lot of you … and of everyone. Right away, you'll feel the difference in playing for a Premier League club. You'll need to be tougher, stronger, faster.

"You'll have to prove yourself all over again once you get there. And prove yourself to Jose every single week to stay in the lineup.

"Look, a lot has been said about Jose. He's a strong personality, he's demanding.

"But ever since you started playing, you've been just as demanding of yourself. In a way, it'll almost seem like a perfect match.

"He wants to see your very best, each and every day on the pitch. And all you'll want to give is your best. Whether in training, or in a match."

Here is the Dutchman in action for Bayern:

Despite his ageing legs, Robben has continued to be a productive force for Bayern in the Bundesliga. The attacker scored 13 goals in 26 appearances last term, according to Squawka, creating 49 chances in Germany's top division.

United's attack appeared sumptuous in their opening game of the season, beating West Ham United 4-0 at Old Trafford, but the addition of an experienced winger would increase their potency.

Robben would be the perfect short-term addition to the squad as Mourinho attempts to create chances for Romelu Lukaku.

In other Red Devils news, Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be offered a coaching role under Mourinho as the Swede discusses returning to play for United.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported talks over a new deal have begun, and the striker could be offered a coaching position once his playing career is over.

Ibrahimovic was a huge success after signing from Paris Saint-Germain, and his return to the first team would be warmly greeted at the Theatre of Dreams.

Mourinho is not scared to lean on veterans in his pursuit of trophies, and both Ibrahimovic and Robben would add leadership to his ranks.

Robben already understands the rigours of English football, but he has suffered with injury in the past, making his potential signing a risk.

Both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford can add pace in wide areas, but neither has the knowledge or ruthless streak of Robben at his best.