Stoke City vs. Arsenal: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Stoke City welcome Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, with the Potters making their opening bow at the bet365 Stadium this term.

The Gunners began their campaign with a dramatic 4-3 victory at home to Leicester City, while Stoke were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Everton on Merseyside.

According to Brendan McLoughlin of the Mirror, Jese Rodriguez is expected to make his debut for the hosts after arriving on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Time: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK only), NBC USA (U.S. only)

Stream: BT Sport, NBC Sports Live, fubo.tv

Preview and Team News

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Arsenal grabbed the three points on offer against Leicester in their opening match, but many of the problems witnessed will have been familiar to Gunners supporters.

The soft centre of coach Arsene Wenger's team was once again exposed, as the Foxes gave a clinical performance against goalkeeper Petr Cech.

The stopper struggled as Arsenal's defence fragmented, and an opponent with a sturdy midfield would have taken victory.

However, Wenger's men showed they are dynamic in attack, and new signing Alexandre Lacazette made an immediate impact.

The former Lyon hitman opened his account for the Gunners, but it was left to Olivier Giroud to rise from the bench to get the winner just five minutes from time.

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Jese's arrival sees Stoke improve their attacking options, but the PSG player will be desperate to prove himself after a difficult period in his career.

The former Real Madrid forward failed to impress on loan at Las Palmas last season, but he will hope a switch to the Premier League can provide him with ample opportunity.

At 24, Jese remains a youthful talent, but it's now expected he will move through the gears and become a more productive force.

Per Marca (h/t McLoughlin), Jese said he believes he would have become "an undisputed starter for Real" if he had stayed injury-free during his time in the Spanish capital.

The Gunners are likely to make the trip to Stoke without Alexis Sanchez as the Chile superstar continues his journey back to full health.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

According to Jack Rathborn of the Mirror, Wenger told a press conference Sanchez is doubtful but should return to face Liverpool on Aug. 27. The Frenchman also said he wishes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to remain at the club, but Lucas Perez will be allowed to depart before transfer deadline day.

Per Rathborn, Shkodran Mustafi and Francis Coquelin are expected to be ready for Arsenal after missing the first game against Leicester.

Arsenal will be favourites to collect the points on offer, but Jese will be running on adrenaline as he plays out his debut.

The Spaniard has never been a prolific player, but he has previously scored important goals.

His bow for the Potters could turn out to be an important moment in his career.