Manchester City Transfer News: Jonny Evans Rumours, Latest on Alexis Sanchez

ISAAC LAWRENCE/Getty Images

Manchester City have reportedly had an £18 million bid rejected by West Bromwich Albion for their defender Jonny Evans.

According to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, "talks have taken place over the past couple of weeks but there has been no agreement over a fee for the Northern Ireland international." James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph added than an offer from City worth the sum aforementioned has been turned down.

Stone's report noted that Leicester City had a bid rejected of £10 million for the former Manchester United man earlier in the window, while Arsenal were keen on signing him last summer.

As outlined by Stone on Twitter, Evans' allegiances to the Red Devils wouldn't be too big a stumbling block in the case of any transfer to the Etihad Stadium:

While he was let go by United, at the Hawthorns Evans has continued to establish a reputation as one of the most dependable defenders in the Premier League.

Under manager Tony Pulis, the 29-year-old has been a pillar of defensive strength. West Brom have earned a reputation as one of the toughest teams to break down in the division, and Evans, who has been deployed at the heart of it, has been crucial to that cohesion.

In a summer that has seen City spend some big money on extravagant names, Evans' signing wouldn't necessarily get pulses racing for those of a sky-blue persuasion. But journalist Nipun Chopra could see him blossoming under Pep Guardiola:

City have bolstered their defence significantly with the captures of Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy. Yet, at centre-back, there are still some minor concerns.

Skipper Vincent Kompany is excellent but injury prone, while Nicolas Otamendi continues to divide opinion dramatically. John Stones, meanwhile, is still finding his feet after last summer's move from Everton. If Evans were to be added to that quartet of players, City's options at the back would look much more secure.

Arsene Wenger Talks Alexis Sanchez

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted star forward and reported Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez is poised to leave the club at the end of the current campaign for free.

Sanchez has just one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, and although there has been rumours aplenty this summer over a possible sale, it appears Arsenal are ready to keep him for one more season, regardless of the consequences.

"Him leaving for free is a consequence of what I say—unfortunately," said Wenger, per Robin Bairner of Goal. "We have to make a choice between efficiency on the field and financial interest. Most of time if you can find a good compromise it is better, but in this case I think I will prioritise the sporting side."

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, City are ready to test Arsenal's desperation to keep Sanchez with an offer of £60 million. Per Squawka Football, he's so important to the club's cause:

With Sanchez seemingly wanting out, Arsenal are in a difficult position. But if he were to fire the Gunners back into the UEFA Champions League or maybe even to the Premier League title, then keeping him around would be worth it, even if the 28-year-old does eventually walk away for nothing.

Still, it's a financial gamble, especially with a club willing to pay big money for Sanchez's services. City will be hoping a massive offer for the player will break Arsenal's resolve late in the window.