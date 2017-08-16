Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manchester United Reportedly Discussing Coaching Role

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly considering offering striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new deal with a view to a coaching role in the future.

The veteran was released by the Red Devils at the end of last season following a serious knee injury but has been using the club's facilities as part of his recovery.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, the prospect of a return has been discussed, as has a possible position on the staff.

"Club sources say [United manager Jose] Mourinho sees Ibrahimovic as a similar figure to Didier Drogba, who can offer the squad expertise and experience but also serve as a bridge between manager and players," noted Delaney.

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Delaney added that a potential role alongside Mourinho has "has already been broached in discussions" with the 35-year-old. The forward is said to be keen to carry on his playing career, too.

Ibrahimovic certainly shone on the field at Old Trafford in 2016-17, dispelling suggestions he wouldn’t thrive in English football with some wonderful displays.

As these numbers from Squawka Football illustrate, he was excellent in helping the team to three pieces of silverware:

Ibrahimovic also proved himself as a man for the big occasion. He netted in games against rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, while in the EFL Cup final against Southampton, he almost singlehandedly hauled United to a 3-2 victory.

That type of mindset and desire to win makes Ibrahimovic one of the biggest characters in world football. With that in mind, it is no surprise United would make an effort to keep him at the club when he finally decides to end his illustrious career.

However, even with this injury setback considered, you sense Ibrahimovic will feel he has plenty to offer on the pitch yet.