Arsenal Transfer News: Gabriel Paulista Transfers to Valencia on 5-Year Contract

Valencia have wrapped up a deal for Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista, it was confirmed on Friday.

The Brazilian's move was relayed by the Gunners' Twitter account, who wished the player well at his new club:



Valencia released the following clip confirming the capture of the player, who has signed a five-year deal:

The move brings an end to two-and-a-half seasons at the Emirates Stadium, with the centre-back moving from Villarreal in January 2015.

According to Sky Sports' Guillem Balague, Arsenal will receive around £10 million from Valencia for their former No. 5.

During his time at Arsenal, the 26-year-old has showed some flickers of potential. At his best, Gabriel is dynamic, authoritative and aggressive in his defensive play, making him an ominous opponent for attacking players.

But during his time at the Emirates Stadium he found it tough to find consistency. The search for authority can often lead to clumsiness, while the aggression in his play often turned to recklessness.

It meant manager Arsene Wenge regularly turned to other options, with Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding signed and overtaking Gabriel in the pecking order.

As noted by Arsenal Fan TV's DT, his form fluctuated too wildly to be a big success in north London:

At Valencia he will get a chance to relaunch his career under new manager Marcelino. He knows what's required to thrive in Spanish football, too, having spent 18 months with the Yellow Submarine.

Last term, Los Che were poor at the back, with Eliaquim Mangala, who is back at Manchester City following a loan spell, struggling in La Liga. Gabriel should represent an upgrade and will benefit from regular football at the Mestalla.

Attentions will now turn to Arsenal to see whether they recruit another centre-back. In Mustafi, Holding, Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker there are four decent options already, while Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac can also fill in if needed.