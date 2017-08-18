    Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2017 in Watford, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
    Tony Marshall/Getty Images

    Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, as the Merseyside club play their first game of the season at Anfield.

    Reds manager Jurgen Klopp watched his team drop a 3-2 lead away at Watford in injury time during their season opener, with Liverpool's defensive issues once again exposed.

    Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town earned a 3-0 win away at Palace in the first game of the campaign, and the Eagles appeared to have had their wings clipped after improving form last term.

    Here is how you can watch the match:

                    

    Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

    Time: 3 p.m. BST/ 10 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN (U.S. only)

    StreamNBC Sports Livefubo.tv

     

                     

    Preview

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Frank de Boer, Manager of Crystal Palace walks to his seat prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town at Selhurst Park on August 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty
    Christopher Lee/Getty Images

    Liverpool proved last season they can match up with the best in England, but their weaknesses were on show against more direct teams.

    The Eagles were aggressive and organised under former boss Sam Allardyce as they defeated the Reds at Anfield last season, but new coach Frank de Boer is considered a connoisseur of the game.

    De Boer's introduction to the English game has been a harsh one, and Klopp could be playing Palace at the perfect moment.

    The Dutchman might take time to settle at the south London club, allowing Liverpool the chance to attack.

    Liverpool's coach Juergen Klopp addresses the media during a press conference on August 14, 2017 in Sinsheim, Germany, on the eve of the Champions League football qualifier match TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Liverpool FC. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel ROLAND (Pho
    DANIEL ROLAND/Getty Images

    According to Roger Torello of Mundo Deportivo (h/t Liam Prenderville of The Mirror), Philippe Coutinho has told Klopp he will not play for Liverpool again as he desires a transfer to Barcelona, leaving the Reds with a number of questions through midfield and attack.

    Klopp will be thankful for the return from injury of Sadio Mane and the initial work of Mohamed Salah, who will both be tasked to score goals this season.

    Salah hit 15 goals and provided 11 assists for Roma in Serie A last season, according to WhoScored.com, and his presence will break the fall if Coutinho departs.

    Per Ed Aarons of The Guardian, Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha and Conor Wickham, squeezing De Boer's attacking options at Anfield. Zaha will be missing for a month after sustaining a knee injury against Huddersfield.

                     

    Prediction

    WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides third goal with Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2017 in Watford, England. (Photo by
    Alex Broadway/Getty Images

    Despite the absence of Coutinho, Liverpool appeared undeterred in attack against Watford and should have collected the win in the 3-3 draw.

    Salah and Mane both look keen to shine, and many defences will struggle against their quickness of thought.

    Roberto Firmino has developed into a No. 9 for Klopp, but his knowledge around the penalty area will create opportunities for others.

    Palace were functional and stubborn under Allardyce, but their new manager will be seeking an increased possession game.

    Anfield is the worst place to test new tactics, and the Reds will attempt to be rampant against a side who have garnered success against them in the past.

    Klopp will demand an attacking performance that matches his brand of heavy metal football.

    Predicted Score: Liverpool win 4-1

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man Utd Meet Inter to Talk Perisic Deal

      David McDonnell
      via mirror
      Liverpool logo
      Liverpool

      Klopp: It's 'Not Cool' to Be Without Coutinho

      Mike Keegan For The Daily Mail
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Spurs Have Chelsea's Number — Except When It Matters

      Jack Pitt-Brooke
      via The Independent
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Why Closing the Window Early Would Be a Bad Idea

      Martin Samuel - Sport for the Daily Mail
      via Mail Online