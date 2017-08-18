Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, as the Merseyside club play their first game of the season at Anfield.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp watched his team drop a 3-2 lead away at Watford in injury time during their season opener, with Liverpool's defensive issues once again exposed.

Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town earned a 3-0 win away at Palace in the first game of the campaign, and the Eagles appeared to have had their wings clipped after improving form last term.

Here is how you can watch the match:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Time: 3 p.m. BST/ 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (U.S. only)

Stream: NBC Sports Live, fubo.tv

Preview

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Liverpool proved last season they can match up with the best in England, but their weaknesses were on show against more direct teams.

The Eagles were aggressive and organised under former boss Sam Allardyce as they defeated the Reds at Anfield last season, but new coach Frank de Boer is considered a connoisseur of the game.

De Boer's introduction to the English game has been a harsh one, and Klopp could be playing Palace at the perfect moment.

The Dutchman might take time to settle at the south London club, allowing Liverpool the chance to attack.

DANIEL ROLAND/Getty Images

According to Roger Torello of Mundo Deportivo (h/t Liam Prenderville of The Mirror), Philippe Coutinho has told Klopp he will not play for Liverpool again as he desires a transfer to Barcelona, leaving the Reds with a number of questions through midfield and attack.

Klopp will be thankful for the return from injury of Sadio Mane and the initial work of Mohamed Salah, who will both be tasked to score goals this season.

Salah hit 15 goals and provided 11 assists for Roma in Serie A last season, according to WhoScored.com, and his presence will break the fall if Coutinho departs.

Per Ed Aarons of The Guardian, Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha and Conor Wickham, squeezing De Boer's attacking options at Anfield. Zaha will be missing for a month after sustaining a knee injury against Huddersfield.

Prediction

Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Despite the absence of Coutinho, Liverpool appeared undeterred in attack against Watford and should have collected the win in the 3-3 draw.

Salah and Mane both look keen to shine, and many defences will struggle against their quickness of thought.

Roberto Firmino has developed into a No. 9 for Klopp, but his knowledge around the penalty area will create opportunities for others.

Palace were functional and stubborn under Allardyce, but their new manager will be seeking an increased possession game.

Anfield is the worst place to test new tactics, and the Reds will attempt to be rampant against a side who have garnered success against them in the past.

Klopp will demand an attacking performance that matches his brand of heavy metal football.

Predicted Score: Liverpool win 4-1