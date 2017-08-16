Ezekiel Elliott's Accuser Admitted to Talk of Using Sex Videos as Leverage

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The woman who accused Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott of domestic violence in 2016 discussed leaking sex tapes of herself and Elliott via text message, according to a 160-page report created by NFL investigators.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Elliott's ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, exchanged texts with a friend in September 2016. Thompson brought up the idea of selling sex tapes involving Elliott, and when the friend said they could be used as blackmail against the running back, Thompson replied, "I want to bro."

Elliott was suspended by the NFL for six games following its investigation into the allegations, but the NFLPA has appealed on his behalf.

Per TMZ, Thompson alleged in July 2016 that Elliott assaulted her while they were sitting in a parked car in Columbus, Ohio.

The Columbus City Attorney's Office did not bring charges against Elliott, though, due to "conflicting and inconsistent" information, according to ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor.

Despite the lack of charges, the NFL suspended Elliott and said in a letter explaining the decision that advisers "were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

As part of the NFL's report, it released the exact text messages between Thompson and her friend, which featured discussion of blackmailing Elliott for money in exchange for not releasing the sex tapes.

The NFL decided Elliott's suspension was still warranted and that the blackmail talk had no bearing on whether physical abuse took place.

Per Robinson, however, the NFLPA intends to use those text messages as part of its appeal in an effort to disprove Thompson's credibility.