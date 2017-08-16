PSG Transfer News: Lucas Moura and Serge Aurier to Lead Summer Clear-out

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set for a summer clear out with Lucas Moura and Serge Aurier heading a list that also includes Hatem Ben Arfa, Blaise Matuidi and Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Per Jonathan Johnson at ESPN FC, PSG sporting director Antero Henrique wants to sell five players before the close of the transfer window at the end of the month.

The French club have already sanctioned the departure of Jese Rodriguez, with Stoke City having confirmed his arrival on a one-year loan deal:

Per Fabrizio Romano and Marcus Christenson at the Guardian, Matuidi is set for Juventus, after the two clubs agreed a deal worth £18.2 million plus add-ons for the France international.

More departures could now follow, with Aurier, Moura, Ben Arfa and Krychowiak having been told at the start of July they were free to find new clubs.

Per Goal's Loic Tanzi (h/t Robin Bairner), Manchester United have agreed a five-year deal with Aurier, although they are yet to agree a fee or arrange a work permit:

Tottenham Hotspur have also reportedly agreed personal terms with Aurier, per L'Equipe (h/t Metro). WhoScored.com illustrated why the full-back is in such demand:

Per Johnson, Lucas will also be offloaded this summer, despite the Brazilian being close friends with new signing Neymar, with Roma and Liverpool interested, while Krychowiak is wanted by clubs in France, Spain and Italy.

PSG have been expected to trim their squad this summer, following the arrival of Neymar for a world-record fee, and the need to respect financial fair play regulations.