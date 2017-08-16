    Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho to Force Move Amid Latest Rumours

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist IAugust 16, 2017

    MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 01: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool FC controls the ball during the Audi Cup 2017 match between Bayern Muenchen and Liverpool FC at Allianz Arena on August 1, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
    Boris Streubel/Getty Images

    Barcelona have been boosted in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho with the Brazilian reportedly ready to force through a move to the Camp Nou from Liverpool.

    Per Mundo Deportivo (h/t James Dickenson at the Daily Express), Coutinho has already told Jurgen Klopp he does not want to play for the club again as he has his heart set on a move to Barcelona.

    The Brazilian is also ready to risk his place in Brazil's squad for FIFA World Cup 2018, as he attempts to force the club to sell him to the Catalan giants.

    Coutinho handed in a transfer request last week at Anfield, although Goal's Melissa Reddy reported that Liverpool remain adamant he will not be sold:

    Outlets in Spain are reporting that a deal could be done as early as this week, although Kaveh Solhekol at Sky Sports doubts any move can be done that quickly: 

    Elsewhere, Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez is being targeted by both Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana).

    Per the report, coach Ernesto Valverde is open to selling the 23-year-old, with Napoli willing to offer €35 million and Spurs also considering an approach.

    Suarez is far from a first choice at Barca. As highlighted by Ed Malyon at The Independent, the arrival of Paulinho could further hinder his chances of first-team football:

    Another Barca player who could be heading for the Camp Nou exit, is Munir El Haddadi with Calciomercato.it (h/t Football Espana) reporting a move to Roma is back on the agenda.

    Munir spent last season on loan at Valencia and looks to have little chance of seeing action at Barcelona, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paco Alcacer all ahead of him in the pecking order.

