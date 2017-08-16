Jese Completes Season-Long Loan Move from PSG to Stoke City

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Stoke City completed the signing of Jese Rodriguez from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan on Wednesday.

The Potters confirmed the signing of the Spanish forward on their official website, with Jese joining the Premier League outfit after a disappointing 2016-17 season with PSG.

Club chief executive Tony Scholes welcomed him to the bet365 Stadium:

"Jese was a man in demand when PSG made it clear they would allow him to leave on loan and we’re delighted he has chosen to join us. He hasn’t had the happiest of periods in his career in Paris but he’s still only a young man and is hungry to make a big impression in the Premier League. His pedigree speaks for itself and he will most certainly add to the firepower at our disposal."

Stoke seemed to fire back at their critics and recently departed forward Marko Arnautovic with their announcement video on Twitter:

Jese, 24, began his senior career at Real Madrid—where he made his first-team debut in 2011—before moving to PSG for €25 million.

He struggled in the French capital, though, making only one start in the first half of 2016-17, and he was loaned out to Las Palmas for the second half of the campaign.

Per WhoScored.com, back in La Liga, he netted three goals and provided an assist in 16 appearances for Las Palmas, and Stoke will be hopeful he can use his pace and dynamism to fine effect in the 2017-18 campaign.

Jese inflates Stoke's remarkably large group of UEFA Champions League winners, per BT Sport Football:

The former Spain under-21 international is Stoke's sixth signing of the summer after Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bruno Martins Indi and Josh Tymon.