Bayern Munich Transfer News: AC Milan Make Huge Offer for Arturo Vidal

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal is reportedly wanted by AC Milan, who "have made a lucrative offer" for the Chilean midfielder, according to TVN in Chile (h/t Football Italia).

The Rossoneri are willing to double Vidal's wages and want him "to complete their new-look midfield alongside summer signings Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie."

Milan have already spent big this summer bringing in a host of new players but appear ready to continue their spending spree.

However, they will be aware that attracting Vidal will be difficult, as Bayern have already rejected interest from Inter Milan in the 30-year-old this summer.

Milan have made headlines in this transfer window with their dealings, most notably landing defender Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, a move which Goal's Carlo Garganese feels puts the club back on the map:

A move for Vidal looks ambitious, but having already brought in Bonucci, Andre Silva and Kessie amongst other, Vincenzo Montella's side may be optimistic they can also tempt Vidal.

The Chilean is a combative, box-to-box midfielder and his playing style is neatly summarised by Squawka:

According to Chilean media (per Football Italia), Vidal rejected a €57 million move to Inter last month, due to his relationship with Juventus, where he spent four years before signing for Bayern.

That suggests Vidal may also turn down any approach from AC Milan and stay with the German champions where his tenacity and energetic playing style make him a key figure for Carlo Ancelotti's side.