Barcelona Transfer News: €60M Lorenzo Insigne Bid Revealed Amid Latest Rumours

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly had a €60 million (£55 million) bid for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne rejected before negotiations progressed in moves for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport), Barca stepped up their previous interest in Insigne after the £200 million sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and lodged a bid for the Italian, but Napoli refused the offer as he is not for sale.

It is not difficult to imagine why the Blaugrana would have been interested in the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for Neymar.

Insigne is a versatile forward player who could have easily slipped into the Brazilian's left-flank berth at the Camp Nou.

He is also both a creator and goalscorer who has returned 30 goals and 19 assists in 74 Serie A appearances for Napoli since the start of the 2015-16 campaign, per WhoScored.com.

Per Squawka, he enjoyed a phenomenal 2016-17 season and boasts all the flair and technique that could have made him an ideal fit at Barca:

However, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting Napoli have no interest in letting Insigne go or in entering into any negotiations, Barca's pursuit of the Italy international has seemingly stalled.

Ongoing reports continue to suggest Barca are confident of snapping up either or both of Liverpool's Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Dembele to replace Neymar, per Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

Barca are running out of time to make significant additions to their squad, though, and they will need to move quickly in what remains of the transfer window if they are to be equipped for the season ahead.