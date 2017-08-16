Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Eye Cedric Soares Amid Latest Alex Sandro Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move for Southampton's Cedric Soares, but they are unlikely to be successful with a further bid for Juventus' Alex Sandro.

According to Jason Burt in the Telegraph, the Blues want three new players before the transfer window closes and Cedric, 25, is being eyed to bolster the right-back and right wing-back region, with a £15-£20 million offer expected.

Meanwhile, another bid is expected for Sandro as Blues manager Antonio Conte attempts to add strength to the left side of his defence, but the Brazilian is "unlikely" to move to Chelsea despite being "keen" on the switch, per Burt.

According to Tuttosport (via MailOnline's Will Griffee), Chelsea had a £52 million bid for Brazil international Sandro, 26, turned down by Juve back in June.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Given the Old Lady have lost two key defenders already this summer—Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain and Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan—it seems unlikely they would allow Sandro to leave as well.

But Chelsea do need to bolster their options on the defensive flanks.

Last season, Conte's side thrived playing a 3-4-3 formation with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso in the wing-back roles.

They were fortunate the pair stayed fit for most of the campaign as Conte has little cover for the specialised wing-back positions.

The Italian manager cannot rely on such fortune in the 2017-18 campaign, while he is also going to be forced to rotate his squad more as Chelsea return to the UEFA Champions League.

As such the west London side need a bigger squad and Cedric could provide fine competition and cover for Moses on the right flank.

The Portuguese UEFA Euro 2016 winner can operate as a full-back, wing-back or even a winger. He boasts great defensive intelligence, fine feet and is an excellent crosser of the ball, per WhoScored.com:

Chelsea are running out of time to add to their squad. They have a long and gruelling season ahead of them and they need more depth.

Snapping up Cedric for around £20 million would be an excellent piece of business, not least as he already has Premier League experience after two full seasons with Southampton.