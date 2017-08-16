Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Ivan Perisic & Anthony Martial Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United still reportedly have a chance to sign winger Ivan Perisic from Inter, if they submit a new offer of €55 million and Anthony Martial on loan, according to Marco Demicheli at Calciomercato.com.

However, Martial could be set to stay at Manchester United with his cousin reportedly insisting there is "no possibility" he will leave Old Trafford this season.

According to Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News, Martial's cousin Jema took to Twitter to insist the France international would be staying at the club, in a post that was later deleted.

Per Luckhurst, both Tottenham Hotspur and Inter have shown an interest, but Jema wrote: "For Manchester United, Anthony's departure is not a possibility, even on loan. They rely on him."

Martial was left on the bench for Manchester United's opening game of the season, a 4-0 win over West Ham, but came on and quickly made an impression as highlighted by Squawka:

However, despite his cameo and United's emphatic win, football writer Liam Canning feels Manchester United still ought to spend big on Perisic this summer:

Per Demicheli, Perisic's agent is due for talks with Inter this week with a contract renewal up for discussion.

Although the Croatian had been tempted to leave earlier this summer, he has been made to feel important at the club and could now extend his current deal, which expires in 2020.

However, per the report, a move to Manchester United has not been completely ruled out and if the Red Devils were to offer Inter's asking price of €55m, plus Martial, a deal could still happen.

Martial scored 17 goals in his first campaign at Old Trafford, but endured a tough second season at Old Trafford, and WhoScored.com highlighted how the team fared better without the Frenchman in the side:

However, ESPN FC's Scott Patterson feels his performance against West Ham, should be enough to earn him a starting spot against Swansea City on Saturday:

If Mourinho can get Martial to replicate the form he showed in his first season at Old Trafford, then there may be little need for the club to spend big on Perisic.

However consistency is something the young Frenchman has lacked since his arrival at Old Trafford, and will need to add to his game, to become a regular under Mourinho.