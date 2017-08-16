Arsenal Transfer News: Wenger Gives Update on Sanchez, Ozil & Oxlade-Chamberlain

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger has given a fresh update on the futures of Arsenal trio Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and he remains confident they will remain at the Emirates.

All three players are into the final year of their current deals, while Oxlade-Chamberlain is a target for Chelsea, per Sky Sports News. However, Wenger is hopeful they can be persuaded to renew their contracts.

"We always wanted to keep Sanchez, and we always hope, even now, that we can extend the contracts of Sanchez, Chamberlain, Ozil," he told beIN SPORTS (via Sky Sports News).

Per Matt Law at the Telegraph, Sanchez is a target for Manchester City with Pep Guardiola's side set to make a £60 million bid for the Chile international.

However, Wenger is adamant he will not be sold, per Law, and WhoScored.com illustrate perfectly just how vital he is to the Gunners:

The future of Oxlade-Chamberlain is also the subject of speculation with Goal's Nizaar Kinsella reporting the 24-year-old wants wages of £150,000-a-week, which Arsenal are struggling to match.

Per Kinsella, this has led to interest from Chelsea, although they may need to pay £35 million, if they are to tempt Arsenal into selling their versatile youngster.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is a central midfielder but has been used as a wing-back by Wenger most recently, and showcased his ability on the ball in Arsenal's 4-3 Premier League win over Leicester City on Friday:

Chelsea, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign with a shock 3-2 home defeat to Burnley, which also saw Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas sent off.

The dismissals mean Chelsea will have a depleted squad for their next Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur, and Kinsella felt the defeat proves the squad needs strengthening:

Chelsea are ready to tempt Oxlade-Chamberlain by offering him a starting spot at right wing-back, ahead of Victor Moses, per James Olley at the Evening Standard.

The opportunity to play regularly, and on higher wages, may appeal to the Arsenal man, with the Premier League champions also able to offer Champions League football this season, unlike the Gunners.