PSG Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe Doubts Reported in Latest Rumours

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly having doubts over whether to continue the club's pursuit of AS Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe.

According to Marca's Jose Felix Diaz, Al-Khelaifi "is beginning to feel pressured" over the widespread concerns regarding the club's ability to sign both Mbappe and Neymar while remaining in line with UEFA's financial fair play rules.

As such, the deal is "slowing down and possibly even falling through" as Al-Khelaifi is going "to see how the coming days unfold before making a decision."

PSG signed Neymar from Barcelona for €222 million earlier in the summer and their pursuit of Mbappe has shown even more intent from the Ligue 1 side:

The club will be hoping the Brazilian can have a transformative effect on their fortunes, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, and Mbappe could elevate them further still.

The 18-year-old tore up both Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season, and he ended the campaign with 26 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

However, Neymar's transfer alone begs the question of how the club could remain within the confines of FFP, and Mbappe's capture would take those concerns to a much greater level.

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol noted the amount of money PSG will have shelled out if Mbappe is brought in:

When wages for both players are also factored in, that figure would likely rise significantly.

PSG are already facing a great deal of scrutiny following their purchase of Neymar, so reining in their spending for the remainder of the summer might be a wise idea if they hope to avoid sanction from UEFA.

On the other hand, if the club were already unafraid of potentially breaching the rules by signing the Barcelona star, FFP worries may have little bearing on their pursuit of Mbappe.