Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Diego Costa and Alex Sandro

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Diego Costa first asked Chelsea for a transfer away from the club 12 months ago, according to reports.

Matt Hughes of The Times (subscription required) reported the Premier League champions are "bemused" the Spain international was disappointed to be told he can depart via a text message from coach Antonio Conte after asking for a move on three occasions.

Hughes wrote:

"Diego Costa first asked to quit Chelsea during their pre-season training camp in Los Angeles last year, leaving the club bemused over his claims to be upset at being told by text message from Antonio Conte in June that he could go.

"The Brazilian-born Spain striker made three requests to leave Chelsea during the course of last season. After asking to join Atletico Madrid last summer, his intended destination in January was Tianjin Quanjian, of the Chinese Super League, before he reset his sights on Spain with a third request, which was granted towards the end of the campaign, leaving only the terms of his departure to be finalised this summer."

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Costa was a critical piece of the jigsaw puzzle as Conte won England's top league at his first attempt, but rumours about the striker's future continued to gather pace.

The 28-year-old hit 20 goals and provided seven assists as Chelsea ran away with the Premier League trophy last season, according to WhoScored.com.

Sky Sports pundit Terry Gibson said he believes Costa will be reunited with former team Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to the La Liga Weekly podcast (h/t Sky Sports), Gibson said he thinks Atleti could grab a bargain after the situation between player and club:

"Chelsea have handled this badly. It has really depreciated his value in a market this summer where they could have got an absolute fortune for Diego Costa.

"The way it was done in terms of the alleged text message between Antonio Conte and Costa devalues the player's worth, and that was devalued even more by the fact he only wants to go to one club."

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

In other Blues news, Chelsea want Alex Sandro to hand in a transfer request to Juventus, as the Premier League champions attempt to capture the defender.

According to Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard, manager Antonio Conte still wants the 26-year-old after Juve turned down two offers from Chelsea. Bids of £52 million and £61 million have been submitted, and the Blues now want the talent to ask his club for a move away from Turin.

The Brazil international was a raging success for the Old Lady last term, featuring in 27 games in Serie A, according to Squawka. The flying full-back created 50 chances as he became a potent weapon for the champions.

Here is the player in action:

Sandro would be the perfect addition for Conte's system. allowing the Blues to attack with pace in wide areas.

However, with transfer deadline day approaching, it would take a huge bid to force Juve to part with the player.

Costa's exit is now inevitable, and it is a sad end for the attacker who won two Premier League titles with the club.

The player has always appeared somewhat unsettled at Stamford Bridge, and a return to Spain will suit his game, giving him the environment he needs to play his best football.