Liverpool Defeat Hoffenheim in 2017 Champions League Play-off 1st Leg

DANIEL ROLAND/Getty Images

Liverpool took a step toward UEFA Champions League qualification on Tuesday when they beat Hoffenheim 2-1 at the Rhein-Neckar Arena in the first leg of their play-off.

Simon Mignolet saved Andrej Kramaric's 12th-minute penalty before Trent Alexander-Arnold curled in a sublime free-kick after 35 minutes.

The Reds grabbed their second when Havard Nordtveit turned James Milner's cross into his own goal, before Mark Uth handed the Bundesliga outfit a lifeline in the tie with three minutes of normal time remaining.

A bright start from the hosts was met with a nervous showing from Dejan Lovren, who looked suspect when attempting to clear an early free-kick.

It was of little surprise when, left exposed by Alberto Moreno, he gave away a penalty after he clumsily felled Serge Gnabry.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt was unimpressed with the defender:

Fortunately for the Reds, Kramaric fired a tame effort at Mignolet and the Belgian was able to make the save to his left with ease.

Liverpool should have punished Hoffenheim two minutes later when Mohamed Salah burst clear, but he fired off target under pressure from Kevin Vogt.

The visitors struggled to match the hosts' intensity and lacked initiative without Philippe Coutinho or Adam Lallana in the side, but it was they who broke the deadlock.

After Ermin Bicakcic brought down Sadio Mane, Alexander-Arnold picked out the bottom corner from 25 yards with a sumptuous effort:

Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott hailed the youngster's nerve:

Both sides enjoyed strong chances before the end of the half, with Sandro Wagner firing narrowly wide on the rebound after Mignolet kept out Gnabry, while Lovren almost made amends for his earlier error with a header that crept just past the post.

The end-to-end exchanges continued after the break. Roberto Firmino should have doubled the Reds' tally when Mane picked him out just six yards out, but he fired straight at Oliver Baumann, while Gnabry had a goal correctly chalked off for offside.

Lovren tested Baumann with another header as the Reds grew stronger as the half wore on, and Salah was guilty of wasting an excellent chance when he failed to trouble Baumann with a close-range effort.

DANIEL ROLAND/Getty Images

Liverpool had their second when substitute Milner fired a cross in Salah's direction, only for it to take a deflection off Nordtveit and in.

Per BT Sport's Gary Lineker, Jurgen Klopp's side looked to be heading toward a clean sheet to take back to Anfield before a late setback:

Kept onside by Lovren, Uth controlled a long ball with his chest before driving the ball in from 18 yards.

The Reds still have the advantage in the second leg and two away goals, but Uth's strike will have made for a frustrating end to the match.