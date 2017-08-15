    49 Stadiums in USA, Canada, Mexico to Be Considered for 2026 World Cup Bid

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2017

    Sunil Gulati President of United States Soccer Federation speaks during a press conference after announcing the next soccer 2026 World Cup in North America on April 10, 2017 at the One World Trade Center in New York. The United States, Mexico and Canada announced a joint bid to stage the 2026 World Cup on Monday, aiming to become the first three-way co-hosts in the history of FIFA's showpiece tournament. / AFP PHOTO / KENA BETANCUR (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)
    KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

    North America will submit a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup, as cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico are considered.

    According to Tom Marshall of ESPN.co.uk, the United Bid Committee confirmed 34 cities in the U.S. will be approached, along with seven in Canada and three in Mexico featuring a total of 49 venues.

    The cities have until Sept. 5 to confirm their intentions.

    Per Marshall, the official bid from North America will be delivered to FIFA on March 16, 2018, with 80 games planned for the competition. Three venues in Los Angeles are on the initial list, with two stadiums from Dallas, Toronto and Montreal.

    The United States would be due to host 60 games at the tournament if successful, but Mexico would become the first country to stage the World Cup three times if the bid is selected by the governing body.

    Morocco will also submit a bid, with European and Asian countries ineligible due to current hosting agreements.

     

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Liverpool Win 2-1 at Hoffenheim

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Everton Agree £45M Sigurdsson Deal

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Zidane Rips La Liga Over Ronaldo Ban

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Carvajal: Real Are F--ked Over CR7 Ban

      Patricia Terroba
      via MARCA in English