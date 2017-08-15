Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Olivier Giroud and Jack Wilshere

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud could be tempted by a switch to Borussia Dortmund, as Jack Wilshere emerges as a target for Aston Villa.

French outlet Le 10 Sport (h/t James Benson of the Daily Star) reported the forward could join the Bundesliga giants, despite pledging his immediate career to the Gunners. As the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele remain unclear, BVB could offer Giroud a route out of north London.

According to James Benge of the London Evening Standard, Giroud recently admitted his heart remains at Arsenal after thinking about his options.

Giroud said:

"There was something in my soul and in my heart which told me to stay.

"I've been hesitating because I'm the most happy man when I play and I am on the pitch.

"But I keep the faith and I still believe I can have an important part to play this season in the club and I feel good in my head and also physically.

"So I am 100 per cent focused on the club project. I've been through five amazing years here so I felt like the story had to continue."

Per Benson, Marseille could compete with Dortmund for Giroud before transfer deadline day on Aug. 31.

Despite being used primarily as a substitute by manager Arsene Wenger, Giroud has remained productive when on the pitch. The player scored 17 goals in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League last season, according to WhoScored.com.

In other Gunners news, Wilshere could be set to depart for Aston Villa after Arsenal told the player they could sell if their valuation is met.

Per John Cross of the Mirror, Villa could offer the player a substantial wage deal to allow him to drop a division as the club chases promotion back to the top flight. Wilshere has just a year left on his current Gunners contract, and Wenger might opt to sell now before he can exit as a free agent.

TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t TalkSport) reported Italian champions Juventus could also be interested in capturing the England international as they consider midfield targets.

Wilshere was expected to be a mainstay in Arsenal's midfield throughout his career, but injury has robbed him of the development he was expected to show.

The player failed to hit the heights at Bournemouth on loan last season, and it would have been clear to Wenger the diminutive talent needs to start afresh.

Wilshere would benefit from first-team football at Villa, but his days at the top of English football might be over prematurely.