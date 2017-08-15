Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jason Denayer, Patrick Roberts

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Jason Denayer is reportedly set to embark on a "rebellion" at Manchester City amid speculation they are preventing him from joining Galatasaray this summer.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik (h/t Nihat Emre Koclaasan of Sport Witness), Galatasaray are interested in bringing back Denayer, who spent the 2015-16 season there on loan and wants to return, but City "remain adamant" he will not be rejoining them on another loan deal.

The Sky Blues are said to have ignored his desire to return their last summer, too.

The Belgian was instead sent to Sunderland, but he was unable to help keep the Black Cats up as they endured a miserable campaign.

Denayer is yet to make a senior appearance for the Citizens in his three years at the club having spent all of them on loan.

Galatasaray are hoping for more than another temporary spell, though, according to football journalist Kristof Terreur:

Given the 22-year-old looks to have little future at the Etihad Stadium, City would do well to consider allowing him to leave on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, Celtic have held talks with City on Monday and Tuesday in a bid to secure Patrick Roberts on loan for another season.

According to Robert Grieve of the Scottish Sun, the Scottish champions hoped to have a deal wrapped by 11 p.m. BST on Tuesday in order for him to play against Astana in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, but he could still be brought in to feature in the group stages if Celtic get there.

Per Squawka Football, the 20-year-old had an excellent season with Celtic last year:

Overall, he finished the campaign with 11 goals and 19 assists in all competitions, and he enjoyed his time there:

According to Grieve, the youngster has informed his parent club of his desire to return to Celtic, but City would rather send him to a club competing at a higher level with the likes of Southampton and Nice also said to be interested.

Roberts enjoyed a productive campaign last year and received plenty of game time, making 47 appearances, so a return could be beneficial to his development.

City's desire for him to face a higher calibre of opposition is understandable, though, and it could equally help him kick on—they'll need to carefully decide what is best.