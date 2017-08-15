Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Virgil van Dijk and and Naby Keita

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Southampton forward Brett Ormerod has said he believes Virgil van Dijk will soon exit St Mary's, as Liverpool and Chelsea wait in the wings.

Speaking to Bwin (h/t the Daily Star's Marc Williams), Ormerod proclaimed he thinks the defender will arrive at Anfield, with the closure of the current transfer window approaching.

Ormerod said:

"I think he’s off to Liverpool if I’m honest.

"A player who is clearly upset and not giving his all for the club can have a detrimental effect on the squad and Southampton are a team that always have a great team spirit and bond.

"At some point, perhaps there is a temptation to cut their losses and take the substantial profit the move will generate."

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Van Dijk has been linked with a move to Merseyside for a number of months, but the Saints have been unwilling to do business with the Reds.

Per Yahoo Sports, Southampton remain reluctant to sell to Liverpool, opening the door for Chelsea to capture the Dutchman. A £70 million deal with the Premier League champions could see Reds boss Jurgen Klopp miss out on one of his primary targets.

Chelsea were exposed on the opening day of the season as they lost 3-2 to Burnley at Stamford Bridge, and they clearly have defensive weaknesses after the exits of John Terry and Nemanja Matic.

Liverpool also shipped three goals in their first match of the campaign, drawing 3-3 at Watford, and Van Dijk's arrival remains essential for the club as they compete in the UEFA Champions League.

The player featured in 21 Premier League matches last season, according to Squawka, before injury cut short his campaign.

TF-Images/Getty Images

In other Reds news, German football expert Lee Price has said Naby Keita will not join Liverpool before transfer deadline day, despite agreeing a contract with the Anfield giants.

According to Jack Wilson of the Daily Express, Price said Keita will remain with RB Leipzig this term but will depart next summer when a £48 million transfer clause can be activated.



Price said:

"As I’ve been saying all summer, Naby Keita's agents have met Liverpool and a contract has been agreed.

"He wants to go there - in so much as he wants to play for someone as big and with as much history as Liverpool - but he's not actively pushing to leave.



"In fact, Keita sees staying put and playing Champions League football as far from the end of the world - especially as they're the ones who gave him his chance to shine in the first place. Don't expect him to chuck in a transfer request and rock the boat as he's not that kind of player.

"So while there is an agreement between Liverpool and Keita, there is no agreement between Liverpool and Leipzig, and this is - at the minute - where the deal falls down."

Here is the midfielder in action:

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest talents in the Bundesliga, and his stock has exploded in the past 12 months.

Keita could be viewed as a dynamic long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho if the Brazil international leaves the club.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Jamie Anderson of the Daily Express) reported Barcelona want Coutinho as they search for a replacement for Neymar.

Liverpool are not desperate for Keita's services at present, but if Coutinho moves to Spain, Klopp will quickly need to add creativity in abundance.