Liverpool Transfer News: Roberto Firmino Comments on Philippe Coutinho Rumours

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has admitted he does not want to see Philippe Coutinho leave for Barcelona after his countryman was linked with a transfer to the Camp Nou.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, Firmino said he wants to see his friend remain at Anfield, declaring his exit to Barca would be painful.

"I prefer to not think of this (Coutinho leaving) because it would be awful. He's a great player but also a great friend to me," Firmino said. "It is normal that great teams are interested in his football but my concentration is now on the team."

Per Jack Rathborn of the Mirror, Coutinho appeared downhearted as he reported for training with the Reds on Tuesday, after Barca had two bids rejected by his club. The midfielder has handed in a transfer request as he seeks a swift exit from Merseyside.

Jon Super/Associated Press

Coutinho and Firmino have formed a dangerous attack for German manager Jurgen Klopp, and Liverpool's plans for the season could be in tatters if the Brazilians are parted.

Mohamed Salah's addition from Roma will soften any potential exit from Coutinho, but the Egyptian won't provide similar creativity from deep.

Coutinho scored 13 goals in 31 Premier League appearances last season, according to Squawka, creating 65 chances for his team-mates.

Salah's arrival was supposed to strengthen the Reds, but Coutinho's departure could cause serious damage.

However, there was hope for Liverpool supporters, as Guillem Balague of Sky Sports said no deal had currently been agreed with Barca.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Jamie Anderson of the Daily Express) had reported Coutinho was set to move to Catalonia, but Balague said Liverpool are digging their heels in:

Firmino has developed as a withdrawn striker since moving to Anfield in 2015, but his success as a No. 9 has largely been down to Coutinho's influence outside of the penalty area.

Sadio Mane is returning to sharpness after a serious injury last term, and Klopp will have to evaluate several positions if Coutinho gets his wish to leave.

Liverpool remain vulnerable in defence after conceding three goals against Watford in their opening game of the season, and funds received from any business with Barca could be used to tempt a top-class centre-back.

Klopp has attackers at his disposal, but his defence remains brittle and weak after last season's top-four finish.