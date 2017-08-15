    Report: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Tried to Convince Neymar to Stay at Barcelona

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2017

    Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar (L), Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (C) and Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi chat during a training session at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on July 21, 2017, a day before their match against Juventus FC. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
    JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

    Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez reportedly attempted to persuade Neymar to snub Paris Saint-Germain and remain at the Camp Nou before his world-record transfer.

    According to Ivan San Antonio of Sport, the Blaugrana heroes met with the Brazilian during Barca's pre-season tour of the United States and told their team-mate they would help him win the Ballon d'Or.

    San Antonio reported Messi told the Brazilian,"What do you want? You want to be the Ballon d'Or? I'll make you Ballon d'Or." San Antonio noted further that Neymar "is obsessed with the idea of being named the best player in the world" and that his Argentinian teammate Messi said he "would do everything he could to help Neymar achieve his goal."

    The meeting between the trio reportedly took place at the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel in New Jersey on July 21 before Barca's International Champions Cup game against Juventus the next day. Neymar would score both goals in a 2-1 win.

    However, Messi and Suarez were unaware Neymar had already decided to move to Ligue 1, with a deal already in place to trigger his blockbuster transfer.

