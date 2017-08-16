Ranking Chelsea Players Most Likely to Be Sold or Loaned During Transfer Window

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

While Chelsea continue to scour the market for new signings, there's still room for a few more transfers out of Stamford Bridge this summer. Just look at the Blues' "Loan Army," which stands at 35 players, according to the club's website.

We say that tongue-in-cheek, of course, as last season Chelsea had an incredible 39 players on loan, suggesting there's still room for a few more deals before the transfer window closes.

Elsewhere, manager Antonio Conte has some big decisions to make with his fringe players and how he solves a problem like Diego Costa, who is still to return to Stamford Bridge from his summer holidays.

All in all, it makes for a busy fortnight in west London, with the Blues juggling their transfer business in an attempt to fine tune a squad that is in desperate need of being revitalised to sustain a Premier League title challenge.

Here, we take a look at the top five players who could find themselves leaving Stamford Bridge—either permanently or on loan—before the end of August.

5. Kyle Scott

There is an element of necessity to Kyle Scott featuring on the bench recently for Conte's side—he was present in the Community Shield and the opening league game of the season—but we shouldn't let that overshadow the 19-year-old's talents.

Scott has been a big part of Chelsea's youth-team success in recent years, and his promotion to feature in Conte's plans was as much about that as it was a lack of numbers.

The problem he faces in the immediate future is proving to Conte and the rest of Chelsea's first-team coaches that he can transfer his youth-team form to the senior game. And at Stamford Bridge, history tells us that only happens with a loan move.

Scott has zero first-team experience. Given his age—he turns 20 in December—that has to be a concern for the player and Chelsea.

He has gone as far as he can in the development squads; the natural progression now is to cut his teeth elsewhere to gain senior knowhow and prove himself to the Chelsea hierarchy.

That said, if the Blues can't make any new additions before the summer transfer window is out, Scott may find himself in a unique position at Stamford Bridge.

There's a severe lack of midfielders Conte can choose from right now, which could mean Scott finds himself in the right place at the right time.

4. Jake Clarke-Salter

The centre-back will be 20 next month, and as he steps free from being a teenager into adulthood, that brings with it a level of expectation that playing in development squads isn't going to help him fulfil.

Clarke-Salter has long been mooted as a potential Chelsea star. His fans include John Terry, per Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard, and the hope is he will go on to emulate the former Blues captain.

So now he needs a loan move to help him do that. Clarke-Salter did spend time with Bristol Rovers last term, although injury prevented him making more of an impact than his 12 appearances in League One allowed.

Clarke-Salter's inspiration shouldn't be Terry and Chelsea's other big-name defenders, though; it should be Andreas Christensen.

The Dane has shown us all how it should be done when trying to make a mark at Stamford Bridge. His two years with Borussia Monchengladbach have made the 21-year-old a hot property, and Clarke-Salter's next loan move has to do something similar for him if he's to stand any chance of breaking through.

He's one of the few senior youth stars left at Chelsea, with many on temporary deals elsewhere—we should expect him to join the loan army shortly.

3. Loic Remy

We have to return to mid-July to find any news regarding the future of Loic Remy. Back then, he was being linked with a move to Southampton by Metro (h/t the Sun).

The Frenchman has endured a nightmare stay at Chelsea since joining from Queens Park Rangers in 2014. He may have been part of the side that won the Premier League that season, but injuries have plagued him throughout. And last season, his loan move to Crystal Palace imploded, with injury again his nemesis.

Even with Chelsea's shortages, Remy isn't going to make it anywhere near the first team. He's third in line behind Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi by default, and his lack of action in pre-season means he shouldn't hold out much hope of edging his way into Conte's plans.

Had injury not held him back, Remy had the potential to prove himself as a strong squad player for Chelsea. After three years, though, he has become a forgotten man.

2. Diego Costa

The saga between Chelsea and Costa took a new twist this week, with the striker giving an interview in which he put the boot in on the club and Conte.

Costa told Adam Crafton of the Daily Mail he was being treated like "a criminal" as he attempts to force through a move away from Stamford Bridge.

If we didn't already know it, there is surely no way back for Costa at Chelsea on the back of that.

The player doesn't appear willing to concede any ground with the Blues hierarchy, and developments since—where the club have demanded he return to training and make himself available for selection, per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph—intimate that the Blues aren't backing down either.

From where things are now, it stands to benefit all parties if Chelsea and Costa cut ties. The question is, when will it happen?

Costa wants a return to Atletico Madrid, although their transfer ban raises doubts over whether that will happen.

Chelsea know they have a prized asset on their hands, and with two years left on his contract, they have the power to keep him in west London until they get the value they want.

This saga will drag out through to deadline day when the transfer window's closure forces the hand of players and clubs. Whatever happens, Costa looks set to leave.

1. Kenedy

The problems Kenedy faced this summer were well-publicised. Being sent home from Chelsea's pre-season tour to the far east spelled the end for him at Stamford Bridge—for this season at least.

He featured on the bench in the opening-weekend loss to Burnley due to a lack of bodies. With no Eden Hazard, Pedro or Tiemoue Bakayoko, Conte was scraping the barrel to find a matchday squad, and Kenedy was at the bottom of it.

There are rumours of a loan switch to Newcastle United (per Goal), although it's suggested that move could be held up as Conte waits for more new faces to arrive.

The next fortnight is going to be pivotal for Chelsea's season, but regardless of which way it falls, Kenedy won't be part of it.

His behaviour in the far east wasn't only deplorable on a social level, it also tainted Chelsea's reputation in a market vital to the club's business plan. When any player behaves like that, the end is nigh. Kenedy will be counting the days until he departs.