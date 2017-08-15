Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Marouane Fellaini, Arda Turan Rumours

ARMEND NIMANI/Getty Images

Galatasaray are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

According to Eren Sarigul of Turkish-Football, the Super Lig giants have made an offer of £27 million for the Belgium international.

"A source from within the club revealed to Turkish-Football that the Lions haven’t given up hopes of signing Fellaini," the report said. "[…] Galatasaray reached an agreement-in-principle for a four-year deal worth €4 million per season with Fellaini’s representatives along with a €4.5 million sign-on bonus last month."

Speculation sparked up earlier in the window that Fellaini may be on his way out of Old Trafford. But manager Jose Mourinho was adamant he wouldn’t be going anywhere.

"It’s easier for Galatasaray to get me than to get Marouane," he said, per Jack Austin of The Independent. "…Forget it. He is too important to me."

Fellaini has never been the most popular player since arriving at Old Trafford from Everton in 2013, although it’s clear Mourinho is a coach who values the Belgian's influence. Per journalist Liam Canning, the rangy midfielder gives the team a different edge:

Indeed, with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick battling it out for spots in midfield, it’s unlikely Fellaini will get many games in the centre of the park. But late in games, potentially pushed up in support of Romelu Lukaku, he is capable of causing so many problems to opponents.

For plenty, the prospect of receiving £27 million for a 29-year-old with one year left on his contract would be appealing, including a lot of United supporters. But as things stand, it’d be a huge surprise if Mourinho were to sanction Fellaini’s sale.

Arda Turan Linked

According to Ozgur Sancar of AS, Manchester United are a "would-be suitor" for Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan.

"Mourinho [is] a long-term admirer of the player," Sancar said. "The Portuguese coach has met Turan on many occasions with [agent] Ahmet Bulut working closely with Jorge Mendes on a series of deals involving [the] player moving in and out of Turkey."

As noted in the piece, Turan looks poised to leave Barcelona after two seasons at the club. Galatasaray, the 30-year-old’s boyhood side, are said to be the favourites for his signature.

Considered one of the most exciting midfielders in La Liga at Atletico Madrid, Turan has failed to find any kind of form since joining the Blaugrana in 2015. The Turkey international sat out the first half of his debut season at the club due to a transfer ban.

Per OptaCan, the midfielder enjoyed a brilliant beginning to the 2016-17 campaign before tailing off:

If United were able to bring the best out of Turan again, he’d be an excellent signing. Under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, the midfielder was industrious off the ball and meshed that with tremendous intelligence and quality on it. He’s been unable to preserve that balance at Barcelona.

The Red Devils would be taking a gamble on Turan if they were to sign him as a result, and although there’s no disputing his natural talent, at this stage in his career, a move back to Galatasaray feels like the most sensible course of action.