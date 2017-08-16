Washington Redskins Preseason Week 2 Matchup Preview

3 of 6

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington's defensive line needs to join the ranks of the league's elite this season. It's no lofty demand, either, not after the commitment the team has shown to getting better up front in 2017.

The Redskins recruited Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain in free agency, as well as drafting Jonathan Allen 17th overall. Talent is better, but results will only match it if the right combinations are settled on this preseason.

Week 2 will offer another insight into the thinking of Manusky and line coach Jim Tomsula. As Nora Princiotti of the Washington Times noted, the starting lines had the following look in Baltimore:

"The Redskins started in nickel defense Thursday night, using Matt Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen in the middle of their front. When they came out in their 3-4, Ziggy Hood, Phil Taylor and Stacy McGee were the linemen, going from left to nose to right."

Significantly, one notable name missing from the main men was McClain. Princiotti detailed the surprising struggles experienced by the former Dallas Cowboys nose guard this offseason:

"This was somewhat unsurprising given what has been visible during training camp, but Terrell McClain seems to be falling down the depth chart. He just hasn’t made an impact. On the play where cornerback Joshua Holsey got a nice pass breakup on a deep ball, McClain was one-on-one with his man for several seconds (enough time for the receiver to get far down field) but couldn’t win the battle. It’s not that McClain has made any egregious mistakes, but given the financial commitment the Redskins made him, it’s easy to assume they’d like to see him playing a substantial role. If younger, less coveted players who weren’t free agency acquisitions keep making more plays, though, McClain starts to look like an expensive rotational piece."

McClain not making the grade is unexpected, at least in the mind of yours truly. After all, the 29-year-old was exceptional tussling with centers during his time in Dallas, helping the Cowboys rank No. 1 against the run last season.

Critics would likely point to McClain's success in Dallas coming in a one-gap 4-3 front, rather than the 3-4 the Redskins run, a base scheme still incorporating two-gap principles.

However, McClain does have experience anchoring a three-man front. He did so for the Houston Texans in 2012 and 2013, albeit in Wade Phillips' more attacking version of the system.

Perhaps McClain needs more license to attack one gap on Tomsula and Manusky's watch. Either way, he is listed as a backup defensive end on the unofficial depth chart released by the team on Monday, per CSN MidAtlantic's JP Finlay.

It's a distinction McClain shares with Allen, although the latter has already shown glimpses of his first-round talent, per Rich Tandler of CSNMidAtlantic.com:

"His sack for zero yards was his only tackle but he made a smart play there in containing the quarterback as he scrambled. He cut upfield but he had Allen waiting for him and the defender dragged him down. Allen could be fun to watch in extended playing time."

His steady integration into the defense shouldn't belie how much will be expected from Allen during his rookie season.

One more interesting note about the depth chart up front concerns Joey Mbu being listed as the third nose tackle. It's somewhat surprising the former Atlanta Falcons rookie free agent isn't higher up in the pecking order after the way he has impressed this offseason, with Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch among those who have taken note of the 24-year-old's progress.

Players such as Mbu and McClain can take heart from nothing being settled after a sole week of preseason action. Facing the Packers will be another chance for fringe linemen to impress as Manusky and Tomsula continue experimenting with combinations.