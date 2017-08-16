Washington Redskins Preseason Week 2 Matchup PreviewAugust 16, 2017
Washington Redskins Preseason Week 2 Matchup Preview
Facing the Green Bay Packers at FedExField on Saturday in Week 2 of the 2017 NFL preseason will give the Washington Redskins another chance to improve against the blitz, following a dire showing protecting the passer against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
The Packers are never shy about bringing the heat on defensive coordinator Dom Capers' watch. They have a sub-package designed to do exactly that this season, a schematic wrinkle sure to challenge Washington's blitz pickup.
Of course, the Redskins' O-line will be helped if the team does a better job of establishing its running game. Washington produced a meagre 39 yards on the ground in Baltimore, but their backs must get more than just 18 carries against Green Bay.
Defensively, the Burgundy and Gold are looking good along the front seven, but there are still question marks about what the final picture will look like. Some answers can be provided against the Packers, particularly in terms of the rotation along the line.
Meanwhile, Washington defensive coordinator Greg Manusky will have to creatively juggle a thinned pass-rush rotation following last week's season-ending injury suffered by Trent Murphy.
Read on for a preview of the main things to watch when the Redskins meet the Packers in Week 2.
Washington's O-Line vs. Green Bay's 'Nitro' Defense
The Redskins couldn't keep their quarterbacks upright against the Ravens because they couldn't deal with the blitz. It's a problem Green Bay's "nitro" defense will surely exploit.
To be clear, the "nitro" is Capers' way of tweaking the standard nickel by having a safety rotate down to play at the linebacker level. The safety in question could well be rookie Josh Jones, according to Pete Dougherty of PackersNews.com.
Significantly, Dougherty noted how Capers won't keep his latest gimmick defense on the shelf just because it's preseason:
"The Packers have been practicing it regularly in camp and talking about it publicly in general terms. And Capers wants to hone it in game settings in the preseason, just like he showed many of his zone blitzes in his first preseason with the Packers in 2009."
It means the Redskins will need to have a plan for this sub-package, which will surely allow Capers to disguise pressure and send blitzes from multiple angles. The Packers hardly binged on sacks during their 24-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, but they did force four turnovers (two interceptions and a pair of fumbles).
Washington's blocking schemes have to account for Jones and any potential overloads his adjusted alignments may create. Diagnosing and reacting to pressure were not things the Redskins did well in Baltimore.
Instead, line coach Bill Callahan's unit was routinely caught cold by exotically crafted blitz looks deployed by shrewd Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees. As recently discussed, Callahan's lines have struggled against the blitz in previous stops during his career.
It's a problem he must fix, starting this Saturday at FedExField.
Redskins' Sluggish Running Game
Washington head coach Jay Gruden called just 18 running plays in Week 1. That number must increase this week to keep the blitz-happy Packers on their heels.
In fairness to Gruden, the coach will likely only call more running plays if he feels confident his backs will grind out the yards. They hardly engendered much confidence in Baltimore.
Rob Kelley, Matt Jones, Chris Thompson, Mack Brown and rookie Samaje Perine all struggled to get on track. It didn't help that ball security was still an issue, with fourth-round pick Perine losing a fumble.
Yet the mediocre output on the ground was also due to missed assignments up front from a line struggling to generate a push. Such a struggle may be understandable considering the Ravens are front-loaded with size and talent defensively.
Unfortunately, the same is also true of the Packers. Green Bay's behemoths up front include 6'3", 314-pound nose tackle Frank Clark, formidable 6'0", 310-pounder Mike Daniels and former Redskins lineman Ricky Jean Francois, a 6'3", 313-pound D-tackle.
Callahan and his O-line can expect another tough test. Yet no matter who they line up against, the Redskins have been building their line to be a bully.
It's why big Spencer Long is being given the nod at center, why right guard Brandon Scherff was drafted fifth overall in 2015 and why Morgan Moses was handed a lucrative new contract this year.
After being the ones on the receiving end in Baltimore, the Redskins' linchpins in the trenches must start doling out some punishment of their own against Green Bay. Only then will the running game justify being more of a factor.
Evolving Rotation Along the Defensive Line
Washington's defensive line needs to join the ranks of the league's elite this season. It's no lofty demand, either, not after the commitment the team has shown to getting better up front in 2017.
The Redskins recruited Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain in free agency, as well as drafting Jonathan Allen 17th overall. Talent is better, but results will only match it if the right combinations are settled on this preseason.
Week 2 will offer another insight into the thinking of Manusky and line coach Jim Tomsula. As Nora Princiotti of the Washington Times noted, the starting lines had the following look in Baltimore:
"The Redskins started in nickel defense Thursday night, using Matt Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen in the middle of their front. When they came out in their 3-4, Ziggy Hood, Phil Taylor and Stacy McGee were the linemen, going from left to nose to right."
Significantly, one notable name missing from the main men was McClain. Princiotti detailed the surprising struggles experienced by the former Dallas Cowboys nose guard this offseason:
"This was somewhat unsurprising given what has been visible during training camp, but Terrell McClain seems to be falling down the depth chart. He just hasn’t made an impact. On the play where cornerback Joshua Holsey got a nice pass breakup on a deep ball, McClain was one-on-one with his man for several seconds (enough time for the receiver to get far down field) but couldn’t win the battle. It’s not that McClain has made any egregious mistakes, but given the financial commitment the Redskins made him, it’s easy to assume they’d like to see him playing a substantial role. If younger, less coveted players who weren’t free agency acquisitions keep making more plays, though, McClain starts to look like an expensive rotational piece."
McClain not making the grade is unexpected, at least in the mind of yours truly. After all, the 29-year-old was exceptional tussling with centers during his time in Dallas, helping the Cowboys rank No. 1 against the run last season.
Critics would likely point to McClain's success in Dallas coming in a one-gap 4-3 front, rather than the 3-4 the Redskins run, a base scheme still incorporating two-gap principles.
However, McClain does have experience anchoring a three-man front. He did so for the Houston Texans in 2012 and 2013, albeit in Wade Phillips' more attacking version of the system.
Perhaps McClain needs more license to attack one gap on Tomsula and Manusky's watch. Either way, he is listed as a backup defensive end on the unofficial depth chart released by the team on Monday, per CSN MidAtlantic's JP Finlay.
It's a distinction McClain shares with Allen, although the latter has already shown glimpses of his first-round talent, per Rich Tandler of CSNMidAtlantic.com:
"His sack for zero yards was his only tackle but he made a smart play there in containing the quarterback as he scrambled. He cut upfield but he had Allen waiting for him and the defender dragged him down. Allen could be fun to watch in extended playing time."
His steady integration into the defense shouldn't belie how much will be expected from Allen during his rookie season.
One more interesting note about the depth chart up front concerns Joey Mbu being listed as the third nose tackle. It's somewhat surprising the former Atlanta Falcons rookie free agent isn't higher up in the pecking order after the way he has impressed this offseason, with Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch among those who have taken note of the 24-year-old's progress.
Players such as Mbu and McClain can take heart from nothing being settled after a sole week of preseason action. Facing the Packers will be another chance for fringe linemen to impress as Manusky and Tomsula continue experimenting with combinations.
Outside Linebackers Post-Trent Murphy's Injury
Trent Murphy's torn ACL further muddled a picture already jumbled by Junior Galette's ongoing battle to stay healthy. The latter missed Washington's preseason opener with a hamstring problem, as the Redskins opted for maximum caution with a player who has lost the last two years to Achilles injuries.
Injury concerns leave the Redskins with something of a dilemma ahead of their second game this preseason. Ostensibly, the starting trio on the edges pick themselves sans Murphy and Galette.
Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith and Ryan Anderson will continue to carry the load on the edges. Kerrigan's flair for the big play makes it a strong-looking rotation, but Smith has been inconsistent, while Anderson is still a rookie.
Given the question marks, Saturday's game against the Packers looks like an ideal opportunity to blood some fringe edge-rushers. It's something JP Finlay of CSNMidAtlantic.com expects to see, as he predicted "plenty of Lynden Trail and Pete Robertson during the remaining three games" of Washington's exhibition campaign.
The Redskins also recently added former Syracuse rush end Ron Thompson Jr., per the team's official website. It means there are still plenty of options at outside linebacker.
The interesting aspect of this is whether any of these fringe edge players can do enough during preseaon to impress and force their way into the rotation once the real action begins.
If so, it might convince the Redskins to resist the urge to bring in a veteran who knows how to get to the quarterback. The free-agent market is still home to Dwight Freeney, Mario Williams and Trent Cole, three 30-somethings who have experience in 3-4 schemes and have spent their careers collapsing the edge.
Yet the Redskins may be content to stay with what they have, accept the loss of Murphy and roll the dice on Galette's fitness, but surely only if somebody from the basement of the depth chart makes a mark this preseason.
Zach Brown vs. Mason Foster vs. Will Compton
The Redskins have quite the competition brewing at inside linebacker, where incumbents Will Compton and Mason Foster are being pushed hard by new arrival Zach Brown.
It was the latter who caught the eye against the Ravens, with ESPN.com's John Keim lauding Brown's showing:
"Brown was terrific versus Baltimore, showcasing his speed—it helped him not just make plays but be in position where few yards were gained. Tackle totals can be misleading if you're always making them 5 yards downfield. In Brown's case, three of his four tackles were within 2 yards of the line and the other was within 3 yards. He also did an excellent job taking on lead blockers deep in the backfield."
Keim's breakdown is an excellent one because it showcases the more proactive style Brown can bring to this season's defense. As Keim pointed out, the 2016 Pro Bowler made his tackles in the areas that count.
Doing so indicates natural instincts, an aggressive streak and closing speed. In other words, the traits all playmaking inside linebackers must possess.
Yet those qualities haven't always been evident in the games of Compton and Foster. Their inability to make plays at source too often is a big reason why the Redskins have struggled against the run the last two years.
Keim's reference to how well Brown took on lead blockers is also a telling one. It speaks to one of the core responsibilities facing inside linebackers in a 3-4 scheme, namely taking on blockers in the bubbles inherent along the interior of the formation.
Brown is naturally suited to this key physical requirement thanks to his 6'1" and 251-pound frame. He's blessed with a low centre of gravity, as well as the bulk to put blockers on skates, shed them and make a quick tackle.
At 235 pounds, Compton can't match this talent, despite his commendable willingness to try. Foster is bigger at 250 pounds, but his playing style has always been more sideline-to-sideline than downhill seek-and-destroy.
While question marks remain about Foster and Compton, Brown is slowly but surely putting himself in the frame to win one starting job.
Brown is still listed as Compton's backup on the latest unofficial depth chart, per Finlay. Yet that will change if Brown continues to turn heads during the remainder of preseason.
Replacing Su'a Cravens
Su'a Cravens' knee injury against the Ravens didn't generate as many headlines as Murphy being laid low, but it could prove an equally significant miss.
Cravens needed surgery and is expected to be out until Week 1 of the regular season, according to ESPN (h/t Mike Jones of the Washington Post).
The absence of 2016's second-round pick will mean Manusky has to audition a few fringe players at the strong safety spot.
One option might be to move D.J. Swearinger down into the box and give fourth-round rookie Montae Nicholson a chance at free safety.
Swearinger manned the free safety berth for the Arizona Cardinals last season, but he is a big hitter who has usually thrived the closer he is to the line of scrimmage.
Alternatively, a roster body like Deshazor Everett could be handed another chance to catch the eye. Finlay wrote for CSNMidAtlantic.com how "Everett has a lot that coaches like."
Another option would be to give Josh Harvey-Clemons a longer look. The 225-pound rookie impressed at linebacker against the Ravens, but he is a size-and-speed fit to move back to strong safety.
Whatever call Manusky makes, he can use the visit of the Packers to explore the quality of depth at a position that has been a major weakness in recent years.
The Redskins have a lot to prove after their limp display in Baltimore. Primarily, the O-line must show it can stand up to the blitz, while the running game needs to spark into life.
Things look stronger defensively, but more encouragement can come from seeing one or two depth players step up and make positive impressions.