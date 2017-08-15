    Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Ryan Sessegnon Bid Rejected Amid Latest Rumours

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2017

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham celebrates after he scores the third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park on March 11, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)
    Ian Horrocks/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly had a £25 million bid for Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon rejected by the west London club.

    According to Sam Wallace in the Telegraph, Spurs are also interested in Ryan’s twin brother Steven, but neither have put any pressure on Fulham to let them leave the club.

    Both Sessegnon brothers penned their first professional contracts with the Cottagers in May after turning 17.

    Left-back Ryan made 26 appearances for Fulham in the Championship last term and has started both their games so far in 2017-18, per WhoScored.com.

    An England under-19 international, he committed to Fulham to 2020 when he signed his first contract, theoretically ending any chance of a move to Spurs this summer, per Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports.

    Clearly, though, the north London outfit still believe there is a chance they could add the talented youngster to the exciting group of homegrown talent already making up a key part of their squad.

    Bleacher Report's Dean Jones indicated £25 million is a fine offer for Sessegnon but believes he would be better off remaining in the Championship for now:

    He will continue to get first-team opportunities at Fulham that he would unlikely be afforded at Spurs given the presence of Danny Rose and Ben Davies in Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

    Fulham also likely believe that, given his immense talent, Sessegnon's value will only go up during 2017-18, especially if he helps his side launch a promotion bid.

