Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Reports that Barcelona are close to signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool have been dismissed as wide of the mark.

It had been reported by Mundo Deportivo (h/t Jamie Anderson of the Daily Express) that the Blaugrana were hopeful of wrapping up a deal for the Brazilian and unveiling him on Thursday.

But according to Guillem Balague of Sky Sports, the parties involved remain a long way off in terms of a deal, with the Reds unwilling to sell:

Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol also suggested there’s little chance of this deal being completed imminently:

Coutinho appears to be keen on the move. After a statement from Liverpool on Friday made it clear they would not be looking to sell, the Brazilian submitted a formal transfer request to the club. Barcelona have already had two bids rejected for the Reds playmaker, the highest being an offer of £90 million.

After losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, it’s important the Camp Nou club make a statement signing in this window. And it’s clear Coutinho is a top target.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also insisted there has been no movement on the player’s situation after he handed in his transfer request, per Andy Hunter of the Guardian:

The Reds’ reluctance to sell the player so early in the Premier League season is understandable. Even if they were to receive a nine-figure sum for Coutinho in the end, finding a replacement for a footballer who has so much quality would be tough.

But it’s also tough to hold on to players, especially players who want to leave the club, in the face of interest from Barcelona. And although this deal may be some way off completion yet, the Blaugrana are unlikely to give up on Coutinho without a strenuous examination of Liverpool’s resolve.

Sergi Roberto Frustration

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

According to Sport, Barcelona man Sergi Roberto is growing "more and more frustrated" with life at the Camp Nou.

"After playing a bit part in pre-season after having ended the season in the first eleven, the confirmation that Paulinho has been signed is another blow to his morale," the report said. "He does not feel that the club has faith in him, and he may decide to seek a change of scenery this week."

It’s noted in the piece that Roberto has some "serious offers" to consider. Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus and Inter Milan are all said to be prepared to trigger his €40 million (£36 million) release clause.

As noted by Ed Malyon of The Independent, Barcelona seem to be blocking the path to the first team for the likes of Roberto with their curious recruitment strategy:

Roberto was used frequently as a right-back last season for the Blaugrana, particularly early in the campaign. The 25-year-old performed well, though he’s at his best when utilised in central midfield.

With new manager Ernesto Valverde seemingly not keen on the player and competition fierce in his favoured position, it’d be no shock to see Roberto move on. For a lot of Barcelona supporters, seeing another talented player from La Masia walk out the Camp Nou door would be a major disappointment.