Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Serge Aurier and Davinson Sanchez

AFP/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly reached a "95 per cent agreement" over the transfer of full-back Serge Aurier.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness), Spurs are in the box seat to land the player.

It's suggested by L'Equipe that once the agreement is 100 per cent, "[Spurs chairman Daniel] Levy, faithful to his methodology of work, will engage in negotiations with Paris, to the tune of about €25 million."

Manchester United's reported interest in the player is said to have become "blurred," allowing Tottenham to move into pole position for the Ivory Coast international. Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan have also been noted as interested parties.

If Spurs were to land Aurier they would be getting an excellent footballer. As noted by Squawka Football, he's a fantastic attacking outlet:

It's the kind of presence Spurs need on the right flank following the departure of Kyle Walker. Stylistically, Aurier is a similar footballer.

Tottenham do have Kieran Trippier to call upon in this position, although he is sidelined at the moment and inexperienced at the highest level. From a footballing perspective, it's why the capture of Aurier would make a lot of sense.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sport Witness suggested talk of a deal being nearly done should be treated with some caution, though:

As noted by Eaves, Aurier was denied a work permit to the United Kingdom last season due to a pending appeal against a conviction for assaulting a police officer. Last year he was also suspended by the club after making derogatory remarks about manager Laurent Blanc and team-mates on social media.

There'd be an element of risk to the deal for Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino as a result. But if he can get Aurier focused on his football, he'd be a fantastic purchase.

Spurs Open Davinson Sanchez Talks

VI-Images/Getty Images

According to Ed Aarons of the Guardian, Tottenham have started negotiations with Ajax over the signing of Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez.

It's added Spurs are "increasingly confident" of getting their man, with the club sending representatives to Amsterdam on Monday in an effort to accelerate a deal. "Spurs are expected to offer an initial £25 million with significant add-ons as they attempt step up their recruitment drive after a summer that has yet to see any new arrivals," continued Aarons.

Sanchez has only been an Ajax player for a year, having arrived at the club from Nacional last summer. He was outstanding in the 2016-17 season, as the Dutch side thrilled on their way to the UEFA Europa League final.

As noted by the Spurs Views Twitter feed, Tottenham have benefitted in the past from signing Ajax players:

With Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier at the club already, the Colombian may have to wait to get regular football at Wembley this season. Although that's not necessarily the worst thing for a defender still learning his trade.

The 21-year-old will have some exceptional players to learn from and a fantastic manager overseeing his progress in Pochettino. At the moment, there aren't many better environments for talented young players to prosper than Tottenham.