Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Diego Costa and Virgil van Dijk

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly ordered striker Diego Costa to return to the club and get himself back to full fitness.

According to Paul MacInnes of the Guardian, the Blues want the forward to make an effort to repair relations between himself and the team and have given him four conditions to adhere to.

Costa has missed the entire pre-season schedule and recently said in a recent interview with the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton that he had been treated "like a criminal."

"The first is straightforward, that he should return to the club," wrote MacInnes. "The second is that he should report for training, the third that he get match fit and the fourth, and most surprising, that he put himself into contention for first-team selection."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

MacInnes added that it is still unlikely the player will ever play for the club again. Chelsea are said to be waiting on Atletico Madrid to meet their valuation of the striker before agreeing a sale.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News noted there are other clubs interested in Costa who may give him a more straightforward route out of the football club:

While Costa has been a popular figure with supporters at Stamford Bridge, it appears his time with the champions is going to come to a fractious conclusion.

Atletico appear to be his preferred destination, and given he fired the capital club to a surprise title triumph in 2013-14, he'd surely be welcomed back. If he can returned to Chelsea, build some bridges and get himself fit, it'll surely help speed up the process of him moving on.

Chelsea Given Virgil van Dijk Boost

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly emerged as one of the favourites to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in the final days of the summer transfer window.

According to Yahoo Sports, Saints do not want to do business with Liverpool for the player this summer, with the Merseyside outfit having already been reported to the Premier League for an illegal approach for the defender. It means Chelsea and Manchester City are said to be leading the way for the Dutch centre-back.

"Yahoo Sport have been told that an offer in excess of £70 million may tempt Southampton to complete a deal with Chelsea if the Premier League champions are prepared to break their transfer record to bolster their defensive line, but the club are still hopeful of keeping van Dijk for one more year at least despite the ill-feeling created by his actions in recent months," the piece continued.

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Van Dijk has handed in a transfer request already in an attempt to force a move away from Southampton, although his club have been adamant he will stay.

Nooruddean Choudry of Joe.co.uk doubted whether that situation will play out, though:

Chelsea's defensive play was one of the hallmarks of their successful season in 2016-17, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz all excelling in a back three. But given the extra demands of UEFA Champions League football, additions are needed.

Antonio Rudiger has arrived from Roma, but it's likely he'll take some time to adapt. Van Dijk, when fit, has the class needed to make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge if he was to join.