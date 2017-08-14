Roger Goodell Says Arizona Will Host Another Super Bowl 'Soon'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, has already housed two Super Bowls since opening in 2006, and the venue may be playing host once again in the near future.

"Some our great [Super Bowls] have been here," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at an event for Cardinals season-ticket holders, per Darren Urban of the team's official website. "This stadium is a terrific stadium and this community wraps their arms around the event and makes it really special. There is no question in my mind we're coming back. It's a question of when. I'd be shocked if we're not back here soon."

Despite Goodell's comments, Cardinals fans shouldn't expect to see the Super Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium within the next five years. Below is the list of upcoming hosts after the NFL pushed Los Angeles back to 2022:

Future Super Bowl Hosts

LII (2018): U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

LIII (2019): Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

LIV (2020): Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

LV (2021): Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

LVI (2022): Los Angeles Rams stadium, Inglewood, California

Once the next batch of Super Bowls is up for grabs, though, Glendale will be among the strongest contenders.

Whether it's coincidence or some piece of magic inside the foundation of the structure, University of Phoenix Stadium saw two of the more memorable Super Bowls of the last decade.

The New York Giants upset the unbeaten New England Patriots, 17-14, in Super Bowl XLII on Feb. 3, 2008, with David Tyree's helmet catch as the signature moment. A little less than seven years later, Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson's pass on the goal line to secure a 28-24 victory for the Patriots over the Seattle Seahawks.