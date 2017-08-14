Arsenal Transfer News: Lucas Perez Departure Nears Amid Latest Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is reportedly "on the verge" of a return to former club Deportivo La Coruna, with the fee expected to be around £10.9 million.

According to MailOnline's Jordan Seward, terms haven't been agreed on the move but an "imminent" return to Depor is likely.

Perez's agent, Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle, confirmed an offer has been made to Sky Sports (via Seward):

"I think the £10.9 million that Deportivo La Coruna have offered Arsenal is a great deal. Deportivo received £12.7 million when they sold him to them last summer. They are giving everything to make this transfer possible. Lucas wants to play, but he has a contract with Arsenal. I am hopeful an agreement can be reached."



Perez, 28, has a contract at the Emirates Stadium to 2020, but it would be a surprise if the Gunners tried overly hard to keep hold of him if Depor have made a relatively generous £10.9 million offer.

Arsenal signed the Spaniard last summer after he enjoyed a 17-goal season in La Liga—he also provided eight assists—per WhoScored.com.

But Perez was subsequently afforded only 11 Premier League appearances in 2016-17 by manager Arsene Wenger—nine coming from the bench—as Alexis Sanchez became the No. 1 striker for the Gunners.

As a result of the Chilean's positional change from left flank to centre-forward Olivier Giroud became a back-up striker and Perez was third choice almost the moment he moved to the Emirates.

Arsenal signed Alexandre Lacazette back in July, pushing Perez further down the pecking order, and he did not even make it into the 18-man squad for Arsenal's 2017-18 Premier League season-opener against Leicester City on Friday.

As such it would be no surprise to see Perez leave the Gunners before the close of the transfer window.

He can be a very effective striker when given opportunities, as he proved in his brief chances in the UEFA Champions League last term, per WhoScored:

But there is clearly no space for Perez now at Arsenal, and his career will likely benefit from a swift departure from north London.