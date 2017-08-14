Juventus Transfer News: Shock Jack Wilshere Rumours, Blaise Matuidi Latest

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Juventus' search for another midfielder continues, with the latest reports suggesting the Bianconeri could make a shock move for Arsenal's Jack Wilshere or return for Paris Saint-Germain's Blaise Matuidi.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t TalkSport), the Bianconeri are the latest club to express an interest in Wilshere, who is expected to leave Arsenal after manager Arsene Wenger hinted at a departure.

The former England international has just one season left on his deal and spent last year on loan with Bournemouth. Despite Wilshere's low status at the club, John Cross of the Daily Mirror reported that the Gunners are still hoping for a £20 million transfer fee.

Juventus are in dire need of midfield depth, something that was painfully highlighted in the Super Cup loss against Lazio Roma. Mario Lemina left the club for Southampton this summer, and Rolando Mandragora was sent on loan, leaving the Serie A giants lacking depth.

It's hard to see the Old Lady make a big-money move for Wilshere, however, a player who can't even battle his way into the Arsenal starting XI. With Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio and Miralem Pjanic―all highly touted internationals―battling for minutes and talented youngster Rodrigo Bentancur waiting in the wings, his fit in Turin would be questionable at best.

TMW linked Sampdoria with Wilshere as well, and the Genoa-based side would be a more realistic fit for the 25-year-old.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Matuidi is another option for Juventus. The Frenchman has been linked to the Bianconeri for some time now, and per the report, he nearly joined last summer, with PSG pulling out of the deal at the last minute.

Matuidi barely featured in PSG's win over Guingamp on Sunday, and the 30-year-old seems likely to depart.

Het Nieuwsblad's Vince Van Genechten approved of the move:

It's worth noting reports of this transfer being close have surfaced over the course of a full year now, and after all that chatter, Matuidi is still a PSG player. While he seems a likely option to join the Italian champions, it's far from a certainty.

Playing time also wouldn't be a given, with the aforementioned trio and Bentancur on the books. Grigoris Kastanos could also push for spot in the senior squad in the future.